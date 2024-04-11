What happened the last time MI played against RCB? Exploring Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's last match scorecard in IPL

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11. The two teams are coming off contrasting performances in the cash-rich league.

In head-to-head clashes, MI lead RCB 18-14 in 32 games. Mumbai beat Bengaluru by six wickets in their last face-off at the aforementioned venue in the IPL last year.

Asked to bat first, RCB posted 199/6 in their allotted 20 overs. They got off to a poor start as Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat departed for single-digit scores, leaving the visitors reeling at 16-2.

Skipper Faf du Plessis then led from the front, scoring 65 runs off 41 balls in an innings laced with three sixes and five boundaries. He also shared a 120-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell, who slammed 68 off 33 deliveries with the help of four sixes and eight boundaries. Dinesh Karthik provided the late flourish by scoring a quickfire 30 off 18.

Jason Behrendorff starred with the ball for MI, finishing with figures of 3/36, while Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, and Kumar Kartikeya bagged one wicket apiece.

MI vs RCB IPL 2023 scorecard

In response, Mumbai achieved the target with 21 balls to spare. Rohit Sharma departed for just seven runs but Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav provided a cracking start for the five-time champions. Kishan scored a quickfire 42 off 21, including four sixes and as many boundaries.

Suryakumar Yadav top scored with 83 off 35 laced with six maximums and seven boundaries. Nehal Wadhera also played his part, scoring an unbeaten 52 off 34 to take MI past the finish line.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Vijaykumar Vyshak chipped in with two wickets apiece.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL game

MI beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 32 runs to register their first win of the IPL 2024 season.

Asked to bat first, MI put up 234/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided a decent start as the duo shared an 80-run partnership for the first wicket. Sharma scored 49 off 27, smashing three sixes and six boundaries. MI then lost two wickets in quick intervals as Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed sent back Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma for a duck and single digit, respectively.

Hardik Pandya and Tim David shared a 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Pandya scored 39 off 33 with the help of one six and three boundaries. Tim David stayed unbeaten on 45 off 21, hitting four sixes and two boundaries. Romario Shephard provided the final flourish by smashing 32 runs off the ultimate over bowled by Nortje. The right-hander finished with an unbeaten 39 off 10.

Axar Patel and Nortje bagged two wickets apiece for DC while Khaleel Ahmed picked up one wicket.

In response, DC managed 205/8 in 20 overs. Delhi lost David Warner early as Shephard dismissed the former for 10 (8).

Prithvi Shaw and Abishek Porel then added an 88-run stand for the second wicket. Shaw smashed 66 off just 40 balls, including three sixes and eight boundaries. Porel chipped in with 41 off 31 with the aid of five boundaries.

Tristan Stubbs stayed unbeaten on 71 off 25, smacking seven maximums and three boundaries, as wickets continued to tumble on the other end. The trio failed to take the team past the finish line.

Gerald Coetzee emerged as the pick of MI bowlers, returning with exceptional figures of 4/34 while Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets.

Click here to check out the full MI vs DC IPL 2024 scorecard.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 6.

Asked to bat first, RCB posted 183/3 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis starred with the bat by sharing a 125-run stand for the opening wicket. Kohli, who smashed his eighth IPL ton, stayed unbeaten on 113 off 72 in an innings laced with four sixes and 12 boundaries. du Plessis was dismissed for 44 off 33, including two sixes and as many boundaries.

Yuzvendra Chahal bagged two wickets for the Royals while Nandre Burger scalped one.

In response, RR got off to the worst possible start as Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for a two-ball duck.

Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson then dominated the opposition by sharing a 148-run partnership for the second wicket. Buttler smashed a six to get to his century and take the Royals past the finish line. The right-hander scored an unbeaten 100 off 58, hitting four sixes and nine boundaries.

Samson played his part, scoring 69 off 42 with the help of two maximums and eight boundaries. To make the chase critical, Yash Dayal and Reece Topley sent back Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel for single-digit scores.

Topley picked up two wickets for RCB while Dayal and Mohammed Siraj shared one each.

Click here to check out the full RR vs RCB IPL 2024 scorecard.