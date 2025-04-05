What happened the last time PBKS played RR in Mullanpur before IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first home game at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 5. This will be the 18th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The last time these two sides faced each other at this venue was in the 27th match of the IPL 2024, where the Royals chased down a 148-run total on the penultimate delivery of the game to clinch a win and add two points to their name.

While it looked like an easy target to chase when RR openers walked out to bat, the game kept throwing different situations at the visiting side, making the match intense as it progressed. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tanush Kotian shared a 56-run stand in 8.2 overs before the former joined hands with the team’s skipper, Sanju Samson.

PBKS bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals and made it difficult for the visitors. Samson and Parag, respectively, contributed 18 and 23 runs to the board before finding their way back to the dugout. With 34 runs needed off the final three overs, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell took charge.

The two Caribbean batters got to business from the word go and kept finding boundaries during their time on the field. Though Powell’s stay on the crease was short spanned, Hetmyer too the game deep as RR were asked to score 10 off the final six deliveries.

After being unable to score runs off the first two deliveries of the over, Hetmyer hit two sixes and took a double in the next three deliveries as RR clinched a thrilling victory. Jaiswal was the top run-scorer for the Men in Pink with a 28-ball 39.

PBKS put up a fight but RR went one step ahead

Batting first, PBKS had a dismal start as both their openers - Atharva Taide and Jonny Bairstow - were dismissed cheaply, scoring 15 runs each. Jitesh Sharma’s composed 29(24) followed by Liam Livingstone and Ashutosh Sharma’s contributions of 21(14) and 31(16), respectively, helped PBKS close in at 147/8.

Every RR bowler finished with at least one scalp, with Keshav Maharaj and Avesh Khan picking up two. Thanks to RR’s thrilling chase, it was Shimron Hetmyer who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 10-ball 27.

