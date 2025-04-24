What happened the last time RCB played RR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium before IPL 2025?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set for their next home game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they’ll host Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, April 24. Notably, RCB are yet to win a game at home this season.

The last time RCB played RR in Bengaluru was in IPL 2023, where the hosts clinched a close seven-run win. Put to bat first, the Bengaluru outfit suffered a massive setback as Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck on the first delivery of the game, thanks to Trent Boult.

Boult provided another setback to RCB, dismissing Shahbaz Ahmed (2) in the third over of the game. Faf du Plessis (62) played a captain’s knock and joined hands with Glenn Maxwell (77) to put up a 127-run stand for the third wicket.

Du Plessis and Maxwell's respective dismissals in the 14th and 15th overs led to a terrible collapse as RCB’s batting unit fell like dominoes, ending with 189/9 on the scoreboard. Boult and Sandeep Sharma picked up two wickets each, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal finished with one scalp apiece.

RCB clinched a thrilling final-over win as RR fell short

RR had a similar start to their batting innings as Jos Buttler was dismissed for a two-ball duck. Yashasvi Jaiswal (47) and Devdutt Padikkal’s (52) 98-run stand for the second wicket steadied the innings for the visitors.

A few wickets derailed the team’s momentum, but Dhruv Jurel’s fiery knock of 34 off 16 helped the team get back on track. The side came close to the target and Harshal Patel was given the duty to defend 20 off the final over.

Ashwin started the over by scoring 10 runs off the first three deliveries before Patel dismissed him off the fourth. With 10 needed to win off the final two, RR could score just two runs as RCB won the game by seven runs.

