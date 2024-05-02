What happened the last time SRH played RR in an IPL match in Hyderabad? 

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi Internation Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The two teams have a rich history in the cash-rich league, winning the league once. While the Royals lifted the trophy in the inaugural edition in 2008, SRH emerged victorious in 2016.

SRH and RR have met each other 18 times in the past, with the two teams winning nine games each. While the SunRisers won their last meeting, which was played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan came out on top in their previous meeting in Hyderabad, where today's game is scheduled.

Speaking of the game between these two teams at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to field first. The visiting side got off to a flying start, thanks to an 85-run opening partnership between Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal in just 5.5 overs. Both batters reached their half-centuries before departing.

Skipper Sanju Samson capitalized on the brilliant start to push the total beyond the 200-run mark. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed a 32-ball 55, including three boundaries and four sixes. West Indies-born Shimron Hetmyer provided the finishing touch with a quickfire unbeaten 22 to power RR to 203/5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, SRH could only muster 131/8 in their 20 overs, losing the match by 72 runs. Trent Boult breathed fire with the new ball, dismissing Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi to reduce Hyderabad to 0/2 inside the first over. Mayank Agarwal and Abdul Samad played fighting knocks, but it wasn't enough to see the team through as they lacked support from the other end.

Senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ran down the middle and lower order with a four-wicket haul while conceding just 17 runs from four overs. Boult scalped two wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Jason Holder returned with one apiece.

Despite tasting success in that game, RR couldn't make it to the playoffs, finishing fifth in the points table, with seven wins and as many defeats from 14 matches. The SunRisers, on the other hand, were the wooden spooners last year, finishing at the bottom of the table with four wins from 14 games.

How have RR and SRH fared in IPL 2024?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been in spectacular form this season. Out of the nine games they have played in IPL 2024, the Royals have won eight. Deservedly, they are at the top of the standings with 16 points. Their only defeat came against last year's finalists Gujarat Titans (GT).

SRH, on the other hand, had an excellent start to their campaign, winning five out of the first seven games. However, they have witnessed a slight dip in their form, losing the last two matches by huge margins. The SunRisers are currently fifth in the standings with 10 points, including five victories from nine games.

Hyderabad will be desperate to beat table-toppers RR at home and get back inside the top four, with the race for the playoffs heating up.

