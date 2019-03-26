IPL 2019: What is Mankad-ing, and how did it affect the RR vs KXIP match?

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler during the match (credit: iplt20.com)

It doesn't happen very often in T20 cricket that a batsman gets run out before the ball is bowled, at the non-striker's end. This recently happened in international cricket when Jos Buttler was run out by Sri Lankan bowler Sachithra Senanayake, and it happened today during the RR vs KXIP match in IPL 2019.

Popularly called 'Mankad-ing', this has become a huge talking point in the cricket world again thanks to the dismissal today, which turned the match in KXIP's favor.

The history of Mankad-ing:

As a bowler enters his delivery stride, the non-striking batsman usually backs up. This means he leaves his popping crease and walks towards the other end of the wicket. When such a thing happens, the bowler can run the non-striker out.

This was first such recorded run out was done by "Vinoo" Mankad, an Indian cricketer who ran out Bill Brown in 1947. After that instance, many amendments were made in the law pertaining to the unique situation.

The current law states: 'If the non-striker is out of his ground from the moment the ball comes into play, to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him out.'

What happened today?

Rajasthan Royals started off their chase dominating the Kings XI Punjab bowlers from the very first over. Both Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler looked in great touch and it seemed as if RR would chase down the mammoth score of 184 and easily seal the victory.

It was all going good for RR at 108/1 after 12.5 overs, which was when Ravichandran Ashwin whipped the bails off at the non-strikers' end to get Buttler out according to the Mankad-ing rule. As Ashwin was about to enter this delivery stride he paused for a couple of seconds and clipped off the bails.

The two players, Ashwin and Buttler, had an argument with the umpire trying to cool down the situation. Eventually, Buttler was given out and he was furious with what had happened, which was clearly visible on his face when he went off the field.

Even the fans showed their displeasure at the supposed lack of sportsmanship which was shown by Ashwin.

Kings XI Punjab ended up winning the match by 14 runs, but this will likely remain one of the hot topics of this years' IPL.

