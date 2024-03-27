What is Mumbai Indians' highest score in the IPL?

The Mumbai Indians are one of the most successful franchises in the IPL having won five titles so far. Apart from these, they also reached the final in IPL 2010 where they lost to the Chennai Super Kings.

Over the years, Mumbai have had some of the best batters playing for them namely Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ricky Ponting, and Rohit Sharma. With 22 200+ scores, the Mumbai-based franchise currently occupies the third spot in the list of teams with the most 200+ totals in the history of IPL.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' highest-ever total in the IPL came in the 55th match of IPL 2021 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, they scored 235/9 in their 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan top scored for the team with a 32-ball 84-run knock, which comprised 11 boundaries and four sixes.

Ishan was equally supported by Suryakumar Yadav, who amassed 82 off just 40 deliveries, including 13 boundaries and four sixes. In reply, the Sunrisers Hyderabad managed 193/8 in 20 overs, thereby losing the contest by 42 runs.

Ishan Kishan was adjudged Player of the match for his blitzkrieg. To date, this remains Mumbai's highest-ever total in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians concede the highest ever total in the history of IPL

Having let the SunRisers Hyderabad score 277/3 in 20 overs on Wednesday, March 27, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the Mumbai Indians unfortunately conceded the highest ever total in the history of IPL.

With half centuries from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, the hosts dominated the Mumbai Indians bowlers scoring runs all over the park.

With this, the SunRisers also surpassed RCB's long standing record for the highest ever team total in the IPL (263-5) which was set in the 2013 IPL.

(Note: stats as of March 27, 2024, before Mumbai's innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad)