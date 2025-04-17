When Jasprit Bumrah defended 11 runs in a Super Over during MI vs GL match in IPL 2017 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah is among the best in the business, especially when it comes to death bowling. He displayed his capability in 2017 during an IPL game between MI and the Gujarat Lions (GL).
Batting first, the Lions posted 153/9 on the board in 20 overs. In reply, the Mumbai Indians almost got over the finish line but were bowled out for 153 on the last ball, as the game dramatically ended in a tie, forcing a Super Over.
Mumbai batted first and scored 11 runs in five balls. It was going to be a tough task to defend these runs against Brendon McCullum and Aaron Finch, who walked out to bat for Gujarat. Jasprit Bumrah, who had the ball in hand, did not have a great start as he nailed a yorker first up, but he had overstepped, and it turned out to be a no-ball.
He also bowled a wide off the second delivery. Despite having bowled a no-ball and a wide, Bumrah, with his smart variations and effective use of the slower ball, managed to hold his nerve and defended 11 runs as Gujarat could score only six.
Watch the highlights of the Super Over below -
Jasprit Bumrah gears up for MI's clash against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025
Talking about the current season, Jasprit Bumrah returned in MI colors after having missed the first four games, as he was recovering from a back injury. He bowled well in his first outing against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), returning with figures of 0/29 from four overs.
However, he proved to be expensive in the next game against the Delhi Capitals, giving away 44 runs in four overs despite having picked up a wicket. He will now be keen to put up a better performance as MI take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their upcoming clash on Thursday, April 17.
MI have lost four out of their six games so far and are in the bottom half of the table. Jasprit Bumrah's return has come as a major shot in the arm for them. Having played just two games, he is expected to get into complete rhythm eventually, and it could very well be in the game against SRH at the Wankhede Stadium.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS