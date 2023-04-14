Who is Harry Brook's girlfriend?

Young English batter Harry Brook announced his arrival in the IPL 2023 with a scintillating century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, April 14. It was even more special for him as he played the knock in front of his girlfriend and a few other family members, who were in attendance at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

As soon as Brook reached his century mark in the final over, he acknowledged the applause from the crowd. The cameraman also showed his girlfriend Lucy Lyles at the time, who seen cheering joyously for Brook and celebrated his milestone.

Harry Brook and Lucy Lyles have been dating for the last two years. She regularly features on Brook's Instagram posts, where they look great together.

She is also seen supporting her boyfriend regularly from the stands while he is plying his trade inside the field. Personal information about Lucy is not yet known as she tends to keep it private like her Instagram handle.

Harry Brook hits the maiden century of IPL 2023 against KKR

After a couple of failures while batting in the middle order, SRH management promoted Harry Brook to the opening position in the previous match. The move did not pay off immediately, as he did not score much against PBKS.

But in his second match tonight against KKR, Brook put on a batting masterclass after coming in as an opener and repaid the faith of the team management. He unleashed his fury and smashed the fast bowlers all around the park, and batted smartly against spinners without taking many risks en route to his 55-ball century.

Reflecting on his knock at the mid-innings break after taking SRH to 228/4, Brook said:

"Not really (whether the ball grips), they used spin as a match-up for me. I just tried to rotate the strike and get the other boys on strike and they did a fantastic job. Yeah absolutely, it's a belter of pitch."

He added:

"We gotta take wickets. They have got some of the best finishers in the world. They've (family) just left actually - my girlfriend's here. I knew as soon as they leave, I'd get some runs (laughs)."

