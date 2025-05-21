Who is Madhav Tiwari? 5 interesting facts about DC all-rounder on debut in IPL 2025 clash vs MI

All-rounder Madhav Tiwari is set for his IPL debut as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21.

The 21-year-old is a right-handed batter and a right-arm fast bowler who was acquired by Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹40 lakh. The all-rounder is making his official debut in the league in a high-pressure game for Delhi.

Mumbai Indians have won seven out of their 12 matches and have 14 points. A win here will take them to 16 points, which means they will qualify for the playoffs, taking the fourth and final spot.

It is a must-win game for Delhi Capitals to keep their hopes alive. They have 13 points from 12 matches with six wins. Madhav Tiwari will be keen to prove his worth in a big game under immense pressure as he can contribute with both the bat and the ball.

On that note, here are five interesting facts about the youngster on his IPL debut.

#5 Madhav Tiwari started playing cricket at the age of eight

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Madhav Tiwari began his cricket journey at a very young age. He started playing the sport when he was just eight years old. Former Ranji Trophy player Kushal Chourey first spotted Madhav and recognized his talent.

From there on, the young lad polished his skills and talent at Amay Khurasiya's Cricket Academy, beginning his professional journey as he went on to make a mark with his performances in age-group cricket in no time.

#4 Madhav has scored a double century in an Under-18 match

Madhav Tiwari has played domestic cricket at the junior level for Indore's Under-15 and Under-18 teams. The all-rounder also went on to captain the Under-18 team. In one of the games, he led from the front with the bat, slamming a double hundred in an important game which helped his team lift the trophy as well.

He proved his all-round abilities at the junior level itself. Madhav was the leading wicket-taker in the Senior Division MK Bhaya Trophy, where his skills as a fast-bowling all-rounder in particular were on display.

#3 He has played for Bhopal Leopards in the MPT20 League

Madhav Tiwari has also showcased his talent in the Madhya Pradesh T20 (MPT20) League. He has played for the Bhopal Leopards in the 2024 season. The all-rounder was among the wickets and also scored runs while batting lower down the order.

Madhav was a valuable asset for his team given his skills with the ball and ability to finish matches batting lower down the order. He scored 72 runs striking at over 200 and also picked up three wickets with the ball.

#2 He has not played domestic cricket for his state at the senior level

Till date, Madhav Tiwari has not played domestic cricket for his state at the senior level. He has no matches in senior level domestic cricket and is directly playing the IPL.

Madhav has represented Madhya Pradesh at the Under-19 and Under-23 levels. He participated in the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Under-23) during the 2024-25 season. The youngster showcased his abilities with the bat, scoring two centuries in the tournament and an 83 against Mumbai, with Madhya Pradesh down to 183/6 and following on in the game.

#1 He played in the abandoned game against PBKS in IPL 2025

While Madhav Tiwari is on his IPL debut in the ongoing game against MI, he had already played in the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier, which was eventually abandoned.

DC and PBKS had squared off in Dharamsala but the match was abandoned before the IPL 2025 season came to a temporary halt as it was suspended for a week. Madhav Tiwari was in the DC playing XI for that match, which eventually got scrapped from the records as well.

Therefore, his participation in the game against MI at Wankhede stands as his official IPL debut.

