Who is Mallika Sagar? Everything about female auctioneer taking charge of WPL 2023 Auction 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have appointed Mallika Sagar to preside over the maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) player auction, which is due to take place at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai today (February 13). The auction will get underway at 2:30 p.m. IST.

A historic day in women's cricket will see a total of 409 cricketers go under the hammer, with 163 of them being overseas.

Since this is the first time a female auctioneer has been recruited to oversee a major cricket auction in India, it is a monumental occasion for the BCCI. The best female cricket players in the nation will compete for the highest bids at the enthralling WPL auction.

Speaking ahead of the mega auction, she shed light on how historic the moment will be for women's cricket and how Indian women cricketers will get their fair share of dues on the international stage.

In a brief video posted by Jio Cinema on social media on Monday, Mallika Sagar said:

"Very, very, very proud. I am delighted for the cricketers who will be the part of the premier league tomorrow. And I think it's a huge moment, a historic moment for women's cricket. I think finally, Indian women's cricketers will get their due on the international stage. They will have the ability to play at the highest level."

She continued:

"We have already seen what the Men's IPL has done when it started and the trickle down effect that had. I am hoping that we will have the same effect for the women's cricketers as well. We have so much talent in our country."

Mallika Sagar, the first-ever female auctioneer of Indian origin, is not new to sports auctions

For those who are unaware, Mallika Sagar is a Mumbai-based art collector and consultant for Modern and Contemporary Indian art.

The auctioneer for the inaugural WPL auction is also a partner with the Art India consultants firm. She has plenty of experience conducting auctions with Pundoles (an art gallery) in Mumbai.

It is noteworthy that Mallika was the first female auctioneer of Indian origin when the 48-year-old began her career at Christie's and held the first sale of Modern Indian Art in New York in 2000.

Interestingly, she is no stranger to the world of sports as she has previously conducted the auction of the 2021 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Since there has never been a female auctioneer in the 15-year history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mallika Sagar's appointment is unprecedented. Hugh Edmeades and Richard Madley have conducted the men's IPL auction over the years, with Charu Sharma filling in for Edmeades in 2022 after the latter sustained a heart attack.

