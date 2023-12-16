Who is Ravi Teja? 5 interesting facts about the all-rounder who could be picked up at the IPL 2024 Auction 

Every year, as the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction approaches, a familiar buzz ripples through the cricketing fraternity. It's not just about seasoned veterans or established stars whose hearts beat a touch quicker.

The real magic happens when numerous young, aspiring cricketers huddle around flickering TVs, with their eyes glittering with tremendous hope. The IPL auction opens a bacon of possibilities among several budding cricketers.

One such cricketer who is expected to generate buzz in the auction is none other than Telukupalli Ravi Teja, famously known as Ravi Teja.

The Hyderabadi all-rounder, who embodies the spirit of grit and determination, has consistently impressed on the domestic circuit despite remaining uncapped.

With his base price set at ₹20 lakh, Teja's name will be called out in the second set of "uncapped all-rounders".

With several IPL franchises looking to snap up emerging all-rounders, let's take a look at five interesting facts about Ravi Teja, who could be picked up at the upcoming 2024 mini-auction.

#5 Teja was the Player of the Match on his first-class debut

Ravi Teja made his first-class debut for Hyderabad during the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season. After Hyderabad's first two games were washed out, they lost to Karnataka by 59 runs.

They then played Railways, with Teja slotting into the playing XI, and announcing his arrival with a promising performance. He first made a quick-fire 70 in the first innings while batting at No. 8 for Hyderabad. He then took five wickets to help his side take a 228-run first-innings lead.

Hyderabad enforced the follow-on and Teja took two more wickets and finished the game with the figures of 5/49 and 2/37. He was fittingly adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

#4 He is the third-highest wicket-taker for Hyderabad in T20s

Teja is not only restricted to red-ball cricket but has a decent record in the shortest format of the game as well.

The right-arm pacer is the third-highest wicket-taker for his state side Hyderabad.

Having made his T20 debut in 2017, Teja has played a total of 35 T20s for Hyderabad. In those matches, he has bowled 33 times, taking 51 wickets at a brilliant average of 17.58.

For Hyderabad, only Chama Milind (92) and Mohammed Siraj (53) have taken more wickets than Teja in T20s.

#3 He was involved in a war of words with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the 2022 Duleep Trophy final

While the West Zone won the Duleep Trophy 2022 by beating the South Zone, the major talking point proved to be the episode involving Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravi Teja.

While Teja was batting in the fourth innings, Jaiswal had a go at him and was involved in a war of words with the South Zone batter.

Some heated argument between the two took place and it appeared if Jaiswal let out a few expletives. The umpires intervened quickly to bring calm the situation.

West Zone skipper Rahane then walked up to Jaiswal and had a long chat with him. After showing a lot of emotion, appeared to have understood not to sledge. But he continued to point fingers at Ravi Teja. However, things soon became normal.

But in the 57th over, Rahane was caught on camera again, walking to Jaiswal and then asked him to leave the ground.

West Zone eventually won the match by 294 runs.

#2 Teja was the highest wicket-taker at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2023 culminated on November 6, with Punjab beating Baroda in the final in Mohali.

While players including Riyan Parag (510 runs) and Abhishek Sharma (485 runs) starred with the bat, it was Ravi Teja who was phenomenal on the bowling front

Despite Hyderabad failing to qualify for the knockouts of the competition, Teja ended up as the highest wicket-taker in the SMAT 2023. He took 19 wickets at an immaculate average of 10.11 in just seven matches.

Teja was quite extraordinary with his ability to swing the ball both ways. He spearheaded the Hyderabadi bowling attack and was the go-to bowler for his skipper Tilak Varma.

#1 Teja has the joint-best bowling figures in SMAT history

Incredibly, Teja holds the significant record of having the joint-best bowling figures in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history.

In the SMAT 2023 Group A game against Chattisgarh, Teja wreaked havoc with the new ball and completely bamboozled the opposition batting unit.

Teja started the proceedings by taking three wickets in the very first over. He took one more wicket in his third over before scalping his fifth and sixth wicket to restrict Chattisgarh to 97.

Teja finished with figures of 6/13, which was then the best bowling figures in SMAT history. Six days later, Gujarat's Arzan Nagwaswalla equaled Teja's record by taking 6/13 against Railways.