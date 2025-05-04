Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Ayush Mhatre's stellar 94 in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match ft. Adam Gilchrist

The 52nd match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) delivered an exciting thriller between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The captivating encounter happened on Saturday, May 3, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In a high-octane encounter, the hosts’ opening pair of Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell delivered a stunning performance. Bethell scored his maiden IPL fifty, blasting 55 off 33 balls, while Kohli continued his brilliant form, contributing 62 off 33 balls.

Later in the innings, Romario Shepherd exploded with a sensational unbeaten knock of 53 off just 14 balls, including four boundaries and six sixes. His explosive batting helped RCB finish with a formidable total of 213/5 in 20 overs.

In response, Ayush Mhatre led the charge for CSK with a brilliant half-century, his first in the IPL. He shared an outstanding 114-run partnership off 64 balls with Ravindra Jadeja for the third wicket. The 17-year-old fell just short of a well-deserved century, dismissed for 94 off 48 balls, having struck nine fours and five sixes.

The game went down to the wire as CSK needed 15 runs off the final over, with Jadeja and MS Dhoni at the crease. Yash Dayal kept his composure under pressure, guiding RCB to a thrilling two-run victory as CSK finished with 211/5. Jadeja's valiant knock of 77*(45) went in vain.

While RCB emerged victorious in a nail-biting finish, much of the attention was drawn by Ayush Mhatre’s stellar knock. In this article, we’ll look at the top five expert reactions to Mhatre’s outstanding 94 in the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match.

Expert reactions to Ayush Mhatre's stellar 94 in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match

#1 Adam Gilchrist

Former Australian legend Adam Gilchrist has described Ayush Mhatre as a truly special talent. The 53-year-old praised Mhatre for his exceptional game plan and his ability to hit the ball to all corners of the field. In a conversation with Cricbuzz, the former wicketkeeper-batter suggested that India may have discovered yet another promising young talent in the CSK opener. Gilchrist said:

"He's a very special talent, that young kid. I don't want to compare him and Vaibhav Suryavanshi against each other, but what I saw from him today—I thought that was a touch of class. He tends to go leg side, but he can just as easily play offside. There were several instances where he initially set up for a big shot, but when the ball wasn't there, he adjusted.”

“To me, he looks like someone with a compact game plan who understands how to access different areas of the field—not just with power. I think India has found yet another fine young talent, someone who can be nurtured into something very special,” he added.

#2 Piyush Chawla

Veteran cricketer Piyush Chawla also showered praise on Ayush Mhatre for his remarkable 94-run innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Chawla commended the 17-year-old for his exceptional technique, highlighting that he plays proper cricketing shots with great timing, which makes him a dangerous customer. In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, the 36-year-old said:

"Not in a winning cause, but that innings will definitely give him a lot of confidence going forward. As I mentioned, we’ve seen those 30–35 run knocks from him, and you know the big one is coming—because he’s technically so correct. That allows him to take fewer risks.”

“He’s not batting in that high-risk, high-reward zone; he’s just playing proper cricket shots and making sure the scoreboard keeps ticking. That’s what makes him more dangerous as a batter. He has a lot of time at the crease, and that has a lot to do with his timing. He’s not trying to over-hit the ball; he’s just timing it through the gaps. If you look at his extension, it’s really good,” Chawla added.

#3 Shaun Pollock

Former South African pacer Shaun Pollock observed that Ayush Mhatre appeared slightly rushed with the new ball, but once he found his rhythm, he was a delight to watch. Pollock also pointed out that Mhatre seemed to enjoy the pace of the ball coming onto the bat more than he did on the slower pitches in Chennai. The 51-year-old said:

"He looked a little rushed at the start with the new ball, and maybe his technique—perhaps taking the bat back a bit late—contributed to that. But once he settled in, it was really pleasing to watch. That one over he played really set up the game for them in the powerplay.”

“They looked like they were under pressure—something like 13 of 2.5 overs—and then they started to cut loose. He was key to that shift. I think he's a really good player, and it seemed like he enjoyed the pace of the ball coming onto the bat more than what he's experienced on the slower Chennai pitches. He looks like a real find,” he said in a conversation with Cricbuzz.

#4 Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer shared a post on the social networking site X, praising Ayush Mhatre for his impressive performance. He expressed that his heart was full of joy seeing young talent like Mhatre stepping up in IPL 2025. He wrote:

“Fills my heart with joy to see youngsters stepping up this season. They’re hungry, they’re ready. This is what the IPL is about, where talent meets opportunity. Well played Ayush.”

#5 Aakash Chopra

On his YouTube channel, ‘Aakash Chopra,’ the former Indian opener expressed his admiration for Ayush Mhatre’s knock. He pointed out that in IPL 2025, several young talents are rising to the occasion as the seasoned veterans, while still performing at a high level, pass the baton to the new generation. He said:

“Ayush Mhatre — we have to talk about him, man. This young kid missed a century by just six runs. But this is that kind of season — you know, like a relay race, where one generation passes the baton to the next. This is that season. And because the baton is being passed on, the ones behind are still running too — Rohit Sharma is still playing well, Dhoni is doing alright, and Virat Kohli is playing exceptionally.”

“But they’ve handed over the baton now. Just look at this season’s performances — who are the century-makers? You see Priyansh Arya, you see Vaibhav Suryavanshi, you see Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and now the arrival of Ayush Mhatre,” he added.

The 47-year-old further mentioned that this season will be remembered for how young talents are now surpassing the veterans. He said:

“There are lots of wonderful young batters now taking center stage. From a batting perspective, the baton has been passed on. The 2025 season will be remembered for this — where the seniors were still around, but the juniors started stepping up, moving ahead, and making significant contributions. It is a beautiful season. And Ayush Mhatre was outstanding — what a fantastic innings he played.”

Meanwhile, Ayush Mhatre has accumulated 163 runs across four innings, including one half-century.

