RCB fans swarm team bus in celebration after team's win vs CSK in IPL 2025 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans flooded the team bus in celebration after their team's thrilling victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 clash. The match took place on Saturday, May 3, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After being put in to bat, RCB got off to a flying start thanks to their opening duo, Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell, who stitched together a 97-run stand in just 59 balls. Bethell scored a brisk 55 off 33 deliveries, while Kohli matched the tempo with a 33-ball 62.

However, their dismissals triggered a slowdown, as RCB slipped from 122/2 in 12 overs to 159/5 by the 18th. Just when the momentum had shifted, Romario Shepherd unleashed a breathtaking onslaught, hammering an unbeaten 53 off only 14 balls to propel RCB to a commanding 213/5 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 214, Ayush Mhatre stood out for the Super Kings with a scintillating 94 off just 48 balls, laced with nine fours and five sixes. Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial role with a composed half-century, setting up a nail-biting finish with 15 needed off the final over and both Jadeja and MS Dhoni at the crease.

Yash Dayal rose to the occasion in a pressure-packed final over. He conceded just two runs from the first three deliveries and claimed the prized wicket of Dhoni. Shivam Dube briefly reignited CSK's hopes by launching a six off the fourth ball, which was also ruled a high no-ball, but the resulting free hit yielded only a single. With five runs needed off the final two deliveries, Dayal held his nerves as RCB sealed a thrilling two-run victory.

Following the dramatic finish, a sea of ecstatic RCB fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, surrounding the team bus and celebrating the hard-fought win with loud cheers and unwavering support.

Watch the celebration video here:

With this victory, the hosts climbed to the top of the points table, securing 16 points from 11 matches.

“I was waiting for a long time” - Player of the Match Romario Shepherd reflects on his performance against CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Romario Shepherd was named Player of the Match for smashing the second-fastest fifty in IPL history and finishing with an unbeaten 53 off just 14 balls, featuring six sixes and four fours. Speaking at the post-match presentation while accepting the award, he said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

“Today I had my opportunity. I was waiting for a long time, finally got out to bat, and wanted to give the team a good finish. (On where the power comes from) My base and the way I swing. Timmy was telling me to just hold my shape and swing from there as the ball was holding. The first couple of games we were failing as a batting unit. DK took us and gave us specific work, it paid off today.”

“I wasn't thinking of a score, I was thinking ball by ball and trying to hit each ball for four or six. When I walked in, Timmy told me to relax and try and I did exactly that. (On if he is a bowler or a batter) I try to keep it 50-50, today it did not come off with the ball, I continued to struggle with the ball. Today was a bad day with the ball but the team did well and got us over the line, Ngidi and Bhuvi pulled us out of the mud. (His mantra) Kill them softly," he added.

RCB will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) next on Friday, May 9, in Lucknow.

