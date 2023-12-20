Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Mitchell Starc's record-breaking bid at IPL 2024 Auction ft. AB de Villiers

After a nine-year absence from the Indian Premier League (IPL), veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is all set to make a comeback. The Kolkata Knight Riders secured his services in the IPL 2024 auction for a staggering ₹24.75 crore, making him the most expensive acquisition in IPL history. It's worth mentioning that Starc's last IPL appearance dates back to 2015.

The bidding for Mitchell Starc started with a showdown between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. However, when both teams tapped out, the contest shifted to a face-off between KKR and Gujarat Titans. Ultimately, KKR emerged victorious in acquiring Starc, utilizing nearly 75 percent of their available purse in the process.

“It was a shock, of course. Nothing I could have dreamt of. But no doubt, there will be some pressure that comes with the territory. But having the extra experience I have from my last IPL, hopefully, helps,” Mitchell Starc told Jio Cinema after the record bid.

Here are other reactions from experts on Mitchell Starc’s record bid:

Mitchell Starc standing tall

Zaheer Khan – ‘Big barrier has been broken today'

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan told Jio Cinema:

"Well, everyone was expecting that fast bowlers would be in demand – that is something which the small auctions always bring, the clarity of thought from all the franchises. But I don’t think anyone would have ever imagined that it would reach this kind of a level! ₹20 crore is a big barrier, it has been broken today and how. It is just about two of these teams going after one player and they had the clarity of their playing eleven."

AB de Villiers - ‘We’re all just in awe’

South African legend AB de Villiers told Jio Cinema:

"Absolutely unbelievable. I think we’re all just in awe. I think the trick lies if you win the World Cup, then things like this happen. Obviously, KKR are under a bit of pressure having spent most of their purse, but I am sure they'll pick up good value buys later on."

He added:

"It’s just incredible and shows you the power of this tournament and where it’s going. Every single year it gets bigger and better and stronger. Happy for those two, those stalwarts know what to do with the ball in their hand. As we mentioned before, the bowlers were going to be hot property and we were not disappointed at all."

RP Singh - ‘Little surprised with the money’

Former Indian left-arm pacer RP Singh had this to say (via Jio Cinema):

"I am a little surprised with the money KKR spent on Starc. Did not feel anyone would cross Rs 20 crore. And Mitchell Starc will be playing the IPL after a long time. He has not been really outstanding consistently, Also, it is not as if he has played say five T20s and won three matches on the back of his own abilities."

He continued:

"If KKR spend so much money on a player, then the captain would expect him to win 40% of the matches and ensure that the player has solid impact on games. Well, if I am born again would want to be born in Australia as a left-arm fast bowler."

Aakash Chopra - ‘2 bouncer rule helped’

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"KKR and Gujarat were fighting among themselves. It was like who would blink first. Eventually, Kolkata Knight Riders got Mitchell Starc for 24.75 crores. Why have they picked him? The two-bouncer rule has come, so it seems like there is more focus on fast bowlers. They had saved money for him. They wanted him at any cost."

Anil Kumble - ‘Kohli or Bumrah must be thinking what is going on’

Unfair on Jasprit Bumrah?

Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble told Jio Cinema:

"I mean, there is Jasprit Bumrah, right? He is the best all-format bowler in the world but just because he is already with a franchise, he cannot enjoy the perks on being part of an auction process. And someone like Mitchell Starc, who hasn't had the greatest form in T20Is, is earning a fortune. I can only imagine that someone like Virat Kohli or Bumrah must be watching this and thinking what is going on."

