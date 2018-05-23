IPL 2018: Who will qualify if rain washes out KKR vs RR Eliminator

There is no reserve day for the Eliminator.

Sankalp Srivastava FEATURED WRITER News 23 May 2018, 14:04 IST 11.48K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

MET department has forecasted thunderstorms at 10 PM in Kolkata and there are 51% chances of rain in the afternoon as well

The IPL 2018 Eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals is under the threat of being washed out by rain. The MET department has forecasted thunderstorms at 10 PM in Kolkata and there are 51% chances of rain in the afternoon as well.

With such forecast, there is every chance that tonight's play might get washed out. However, surprisingly, a day has not been reserved for the Eliminator and a result has to come tonight itself.

In case the minimum number of overs required to get a result are not played out and rain washes out the match, then KKR will qualify to the next round while RR will be knocked out as the former finished higher on the points table after the end of the league stage.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were defeated by Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 will play the winners of tonight's match - KKR if rain forces the match to be abandoned - in Qualifier 2 on Friday (25th May) at the Eden Gardens itself.

In any case, the Dinesh Karthik-led team would walk out as favourites to win tonight's encounter. They will have the Eden support behind them and the conditions suit their style of play as well.

On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane and co, who would be without their star players - Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes - will hope that rain stays away. They would love to replicate the performance from the match where they trumped Royal Challengers Bangalore in a virtual quarterfinal last Saturday.

Then too, RR were without their top overseas recruits who have gone back to England for Test duties.