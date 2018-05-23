Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL 2018: Who will qualify if rain washes out KKR vs RR Eliminator

    There is no reserve day for the Eliminator.

    Sankalp Srivastava
    FEATURED WRITER
    News 23 May 2018, 14:04 IST
    11.48K

    MET department has forecasted thunderstorms at 10 PM in Kolkata and there are 51% chances of rain in the afternoon as well
    MET department has forecasted thunderstorms at 10 PM in Kolkata and there are 51% chances of rain in the afternoon as well

    The IPL 2018 Eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals is under the threat of being washed out by rain. The MET department has forecasted thunderstorms at 10 PM in Kolkata and there are 51% chances of rain in the afternoon as well.

    With such forecast, there is every chance that tonight's play might get washed out. However, surprisingly, a day has not been reserved for the Eliminator and a result has to come tonight itself.

    In case the minimum number of overs required to get a result are not played out and rain washes out the match, then KKR will qualify to the next round while RR will be knocked out as the former finished higher on the points table after the end of the league stage.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were defeated by Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 will play the winners of tonight's match - KKR if rain forces the match to be abandoned - in Qualifier 2 on Friday (25th May) at the Eden Gardens itself.

    In any case, the Dinesh Karthik-led team would walk out as favourites to win tonight's encounter. They will have the Eden support behind them and the conditions suit their style of play as well.

    On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane and co, who would be without their star players - Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes - will hope that rain stays away. They would love to replicate the performance from the match where they trumped Royal Challengers Bangalore in a virtual quarterfinal last Saturday.

    Then too, RR were without their top overseas recruits who have gone back to England for Test duties.

    IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Dinesh Karthik Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2018 News Leisure Reading
    IPL 2018: Rain might play spoilsport in KKR vs RR Eliminator
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, KKR vs RR Match Prediction: Who will face SRH...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL Fantasy 2018, KKR vs RR, Eliminator: 4 tips to help...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, KKR vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win the...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, RR vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will come out...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, playoffs, KKR vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders'...
    RELATED STORY
    3 Reasons why KKR will win the Eliminator
    RELATED STORY
    IPL Fantasy, KKR vs RR: Best XI to pick for today's match
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, RR vs KKR: 3 RR players who flopped against KKR 
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, RR vs KKR: 5 Talking Points
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 52 | Fri, 18 May
    DD 162/5 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 128/6 (20.0 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 34 runs
    DD VS CSK live score
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 161/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 13 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018