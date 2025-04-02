Why Punjab Kings could be the team to beat in IPL 2025

The first fortnight of IPL 2025 has been a happy surprise for neutral Indian fans as far as the points table is concerned. The three teams without a title in their 18-year history - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Delhi Capitals (DC) occupy the top three spots in the standings with two wins each in as many outings.

Yet, one can make a strong case that PBKS has looked like the most formidable unit on the field among the three. Buoyed by a completely revamped side with only two players retained, PBKS won both their games this season against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) without much trouble.

The franchise has looked out of sorts for most of the past 18 years with only two playoff appearances to show for it. Yet, many believe 2025 could be the year when they finally break through and win their elusive IPL title.

Beyond just the performances on display in the first two matches, other finer yet crucial elements make PBKS look like the side to beat in IPL 2025.

Here, we look at three key reasons why PBKS could go all the way and be the side to beat this IPL season.

#1 Inimitable batting depth and bowling options in any playing XI

PBKS have enjoyed options galore with bat and ball in their playing XI [Credit: Getty]

PBKS have assembled a squad that is starting to resemble a 'Magical Cube', where any possible playing XI could boast as many as seven bowling options with batting till No. 9. The presence of all-rounders like Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, and Azmatullah Omarzai gives PBKS an option for all stages of a game.

Even as they dropped Omarzai for Lockie Ferguson in the second outing, PBKS had Jansen slated to come in at No. 9. Skipper Shreyas Iyer used as many as seven legitimate bowling options in their opening win over GT.

Beyond the depth, there is also incredible variety in PBKS' lineup. The side possesses two left-arm pacers, Jansen and Arshdeep Singh - an invaluable commodity in modern T20 cricket.

Vijaykumar Vyshak and Lockie Ferguson as right-arm pacers have already impressed in their one outing each. In Yuzvendra Chahal, the side boasts the all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history.

Get this - India's top two leading wicket-takers in T20Is - Arshdeep and Chahal belong to the PBKS setup. In PBKS' season opener, the in-form and destructive Shashank Singh came in at No.7 and stroked his way to a sparkling 16-ball 44*.

The plethora of bowling options with tremendous variety and the intimidating batting lineup full of match-winners and depth give PBKS an unimpeachable look.

#2 High-calibre reserves

Josh Inglis has not broken through to PBKS' starting 11 in the first two games [Credit: Getty]

PBKS won their first game of IPL 2025 and still managed to pick another formidable 11 by excluding their star from the opener, Vijaykumar Vyshak. They brought in Nehal Wadhera, who missed the opening encounter, for the LSG clash and all he does is score a blistering 25-ball 43* for fun.

This aside, the PBKS bench boasts arguably the most versatile white-ball batter, Josh Inglis, still waiting for his opportunity. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar, who has been with PBKS since 2019 and performed admirably with an economy of under 8 in 41 outings, warmed the benches in their opening two matches.

The Australian duo of Aaron Hardie and Xavier Barlett, combined with the Indian pace duo of Kuldeep Sen and Yash Thakur look almost certain to barely get any game time. Such is the PBKS bench strength, which has not only several proven performers but also players that can be selected for horses-for-courses purposes based on conditions and team combinations for a specific opposition.

#3 Winners as leaders

Almost all the IPL teams have always boasted solid squads on paper entering an IPL season. Yet, the defining factor between success and failure inevitably comes down to intangibles, which are often defined by strong leaders.

In Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting, PBKS has two of the greatest winners as leaders to marshall the troops and bring out the best in the players. The former led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to one of the most dominant title runs last year and followed that up by leading Mumbai to the title in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Meanwhile, Ponting enjoyed a relatively successful seven-year run with DC from 2018 to 2024. While the side did not win their elusive title during his tenure, the former Australian captain helped create an identity that the franchise was so desperately lacking in their first ten seasons.

DC also achieved their best-ever result in their history in the 2020 IPL season, finishing runners-up with the same combination of Iyer and Ponting as captain and coach. Needless to say, Ponting also led Australia to two ODI World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007 and captained arguably the most dominant side in cricket history.

Such a strong leadership core with proven track records augurs well for PBKS in the ongoing IPL season.

