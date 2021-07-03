India vs Sri Lanka: 3 reasons why Prithvi Shaw can be tried out in the middle order

Prithvi Shaw has been a specialist opener across all formats in both domestic and international matches and has very little experience of batting in any other position.

Although he has been successful at the top of the order in domestic matches, his performances on the international stage have been pretty inconsistent. As a result, he lost his place in the Indian Test and ODI teams.

Following his exclusion from the Indian squad, Prithvi Shaw scored heavily in the Vijay Hazare trophy and IPL 2021 and won his place back in the second-string Indian team traveling to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series.

Prithvi Shaw just scored his 4th hundred in the Vijay Hazare tournament semis against Karnataka. 100* in 79 balls. In 7 matches, he's scored 693 runs at an average of 231 & a strike rate of over 130. Devdutt Padikkal & Samarth are just a few runs behind and due to bat soon! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 11, 2021

Although Shaw is part of the Indian squad touring Sri Lanka, finding a place in the playing XI as an opener won't be easy. The traveling contingent have three more openers in Shikhar Dhawan, who will be leading the side, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

But Prithvi Shaw is too good a player to be left out of the playing XI and Team India might try him out in the middle order in the three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka.

In this article we will try and analyze what other benefits can be achieved if Shaw indeed bats in the middle order.

#1 Devdutt Padikkal or Ruturaj Gaikwad can be tried out as Shikhar Dhawan's opening partner

If Prithvi Shaw bats in the middle order, it will enable either Devdutt Padikkal or Ruturaj Gaikwad to play as an opener alongside skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

Both youngsters, who boast excellent first class records, have been in great form lately. A chance to represent India at an early juncture in their careers will help the duo immensely in maturing and establishing themselves as an integral part of the team.

#2 Prithvi Shaw will be under less pressure to perform immediately

In the middle order, the competition for spots is comparatively less than what it is at the top. As a result, the pressure to perform is also less, with the middle-order batsmen likely to get a longer rope than their top order counterparts.

This might help in reducing Prithvi Shaw's pressure and enabling him to bat freely without much fear of getting dropped. The right-handed batsman needs a longer run in the team to boost his confidence as he has been in and out of the squad too often.

#3 Boost Prithvi Shaw's chances of making it to India's T20 World Cup squad

Currently, the Indian ODI and T20I teams have more vacant spots in the middle order than at the top. If Prithvi Shaw bats well in the middle order against Sri Lanka, he is in with a good chance of making it to the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who bat in the middle order in the T20Is, are either injured or out of form, thereby opening the door for Shaw.

The competition at the top of the order is extremely stiff, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli present in the scene.

