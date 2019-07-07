World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma credits Yuvraj Singh for regaining form after poor IPL

Rohit is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament

What's the story?

Rohit Sharma has been in sensational form in World Cup 2019. The Hitman, as he is famously called, has hit 5 centuries in the tournament so far and is in the form of his life. But things weren't great for the Indian vice-captain coming into the mega-event.

When he was in the middle of a lean phase, Rohit got a piece of advice from none other than the Man of the Tournament of the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh.

In case you didn't know...

Even though Mumbai Indians won IPL 2019, Rohit did not have the best of seasons as he averaged below 30. And thus, there were concerns about his form before the mega event.

However, all those concerns have been put to rest as soon as the tournament began. Currently, at the end of the group stages, Rohit Sharma occupying the top spot on the list of Most Runs in the tournament.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in the post-match press conference after India's win against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma told about the talk he had with Yuvraj Singh during the IPL. Rohit said :

"I was not getting big runs. So we were just – I mean, he is like a big brother to me. So we always talk about the game, about life. So he said when it matters you will do it. I guess probably he was talking about the World Cup, I think."

"During IPL, we were having a good chat around the game basically. He was in a similar phase in 2011 before the World Cup, was not getting enough runs. So what he told me was to just be in good space. And that's what he did, that's why he was so successful at that World Cup. So that is the chat we had."

What's next?

India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final at Manchester on Tuesday. Team India will want Rohit Sharma to continue his purple patch against the Kiwis.