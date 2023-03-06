WPL 2023: 5 Players who can be the top run-scorers in the tournament

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) season began on March 4. The three-week lengthy women's T20 competition, which is taking place in Mumbai for the first time, will feature five teams.

There will be some top talent on display in addition to some of the biggest names in cricket from around the globe. Indian athletes and athletes from Australia, England, and South Africa ruled the WPL auction.

As the world gets ready to witness the high-octane action and a number of nail-biting matches during WPL 2023, the mysteries of cricket seem to be eluding everyone more and more.

The Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz squads are set to showcase their potential thanks to the addition of top players from the national and international circuits.

The teams have made significant financial investments to bolster their rosters with some of the finest players for the WPL, heightening interest in and anticipation for the contest.

The players eagerly anticipate going all out to stake their claim on the prized trophy. The competition is sure to be intense with the finest players in the world competing for first place. The rivalry will be fierce between seasoned veterans and young up-and-comers. This article will take a look at the 5 players who might lead the WPL in scoring in 2023.

#1 Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Smriti Mandhana has been in sublime form

Smriti Mandhana, the RCB captain, will unquestionably be a standout performer in the WPL. the trendy southpaw was the most expensive purchase during the auction and has lately emerged as one of India's best batters.

She displayed excellent performances during the Women's T20 World Cup and is on the rise. Mandhana has 2802 runs in 116 T20I matches. There is a good chance she will appear in the WPL 2023 record books for most runs.

#2 Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals)

Shafali Verma is known for her clean striking and destructive batting

Shafali Verma made a name for herself in international cricket at an early age. With her outstanding hitting skills, she has contributed to India winning several games.

She has participated in 56 T20 Internationals (T20Is) and accumulated 1,333 runs with five scores of fifty or more, giving her a remarkable strike rate of 132.11.

Delhi Capitals (DC) signed her for an impressive sum of INR 2 crore as a result of her strong statistics and international expertise. The young player will undoubtedly be the leading scorer and power hitter in the WPL.

#3 Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants)

Beth Mooney is an exceptional talent

The Australian hitter, who is currently rated second in T20 cricket, cost the Gujarat Giants a significant amount of money. The 29-year-old has excelled for her country and contributed to Australia's victory in the most recent Women's T20 World Cup.

In terms of runs scored, the Gujarat Giants' captain placed third in the tournament and was named the best player in the championship game.

The Australian opener will be a key player in the Giants' strategy during the WPL, and her team's expertise, winning spirit, and incredible batting prowess will be essential. She will definitely be among the top scorers thanks to her performance.

#4 Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians)

Harmanpreet Kaur is a consistent run-scorer

The Mumbai Indians will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, who will also be the team's backbone. She has become a dangerous opponent who can change the course of a game in a matter of overs as a result of her consistent performances.

The Indian captain is well-known in the sport and has taken part in numerous franchise tournaments all over the world. The 33-year-old has more than 3000 T20I runs and 32 catches to his name.

In the first WPL season, Harmanpreet will be the driving power for MI. He has an abundance of knowledge, excels as a leader, and is an excellent batter.

#5 Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz)

Alyssa Healy is one of the best female cricketers in the world

Alyssa Healy was acquired by The UP Warriorz for a reasonable fee. The astute Australian hitter is a standout. She bats first and is typically the focal point of the Australian innings. She can fetch strong runs for the UP Warriorz and will take on a slightly different role as an aggressor.

She has represented Australia in 139 T20 International games and has amassed over 2,500 runs, including one century and 14 fifties and will be looking to impress in the WPL.

