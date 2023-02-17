IPL 2023 Schedule PDF Download - Match dates, timings in IST & venues

The BCCI announced the IPL 2023 schedule on Friday. The tournament is set to begin on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the season opener.

All 10 teams will be in action during the first three days of IPL 2023. The Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with the Punjab Kings on April 1 in the afternoon game, which will be followed by the Lucknow Super Giants' first-ever home match against the Delhi Capitals.

SunRisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2023 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon match on April 2. Later in the night, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2023 Schedule

There will be a total of 70 matches in the league stage. The season will feature 18 double-headers as well. You can download the PDF of the IPL 2023 Schedule from here.

IPL 2023 Match Dates & Timings - League Stage

The dates for the league-stage matches are March 31 to May 21. The start time for the matches will be 3:30 pm IST for afternoon matches and 7:30 pm IST for the night games.

IPL 2023 Groups

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are in the same group (Image: IPLT20.com)

Like IPL 2022, the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League will also have two groups. Teams in the same group will play against each other twice, while the teams in the opposite groups will play one match against each other in the league round.

Here are the two groups for this season:

Group A - Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B - Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and SunRisers Hyderabad.

