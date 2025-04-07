Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their stats after 57 IPL matches 

The Indian Test opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma have had a great impact with their contributions to their respective teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jaiswal made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2020 and started to gain consistent opportunities from 2021. After helping RR to qualify for the playoffs in two out of the last three editions, the southpaw was retained by the franchise for the 2025 edition.

The 23-year-old made a dull start in the first three games of the season, but played a stellar knock of 67 off 45 balls in his last outing against Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, Rohit's IPL debut came in 2008 for the Deccan Chargers. After representing them for three editions, he joined Mumbai Indians. He became a captain in 2013 and helped the side to win five IPL titles.

'Hitman' is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, with 6,649 runs in 260 games. However, the 37-year-old has struggled to score runs this season, returning with knocks of 0, 8 and 13.

On that note, let's take a look at how Yashasvi Jaiswal has fared in comparison to Rohit Sharma after their first 57 IPL games.

#1 Most Runs

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has so far garnered 1,708 runs in 56 innings in the cash-rich league. The southpaw produced his best performance in the 2023 season, slamming 625 runs in 14 innings.

Player Matches Innings Runs Yashasvi Jaiswal 57 56 1708 Rohit Sharma 57 54 1461

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma had accumulated 1,461 runs in 54 innings until this point in his IPL career. Almost all of his runs came for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers.

#2 Average and strike rate

Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed his aggressive intent and consistency from the 2021 season, when he became a regular opener for RR. He impressed with his ability to provide a terrific start to the franchise along with his partner, Jos Buttler.

Jaiswal holds an average of 31.63 and a strike rate of 149.30 in the IPL. He registered the tournament's fastest-ever fifty off 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Yashasvi Jaiswal 57 31.63 149.30 Rohit Sharma 57 32.47 130.91

In his first 57 games, Rohit Sharma maintained an average of 32.47 and a strike rate of 130.91.

In particular, 'Hitman' played one of his most famous knocks against Knight Riders in the 2009 season. He smashed 32* off 13 balls, while managing to score 21 runs off Mashrafe Mortaza's final over and sealed the chase for the Chargers.

#3 Most 50+ scores

Playing as an opener for RR since his debut, Yashasvi Jaiswal has left an everlasting impact in the IPL. He has scored 10 fifties and two centuries so far in the tournament.

Jaiswal's first century came in the 2023 season against Mumbai Indians (MI), where he smashed 124 off 62 balls. He hit his second ton against MI, scoring 104* off 60 balls.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Yashasvi Jaiswal 57 10 2 Rohit Sharma 57 10 0

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma had hit 10 half-centuries until this point in his IPL career. Rohit's best knock of 87 off 48 came against Chennai Super Kings in the 2011 season.

#4 Runs in winning cause

Although the batters manage to play a big knock, their contributions become worthy if they help the side to end on a winning note. Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 1,040 runs in winning cause for RR, which saw the franchise win 29 out of 57 encounters.

Apart from his aforementioned 104*-run knock, Jaiswal slammed an unbeaten 98 off 47 balls against the Knight Riders in 2023, which helped the side to win the game easily.

Player Matches Total Runs Runs in winning cause Yashasvi Jaiswal 57 1708 1040 Rohit Sharma 57 1461 718

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma garnered 718 runs in winning cause for his sides like Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians until his 57th appearance in the cash-rich league.

Chargers had a tumultuous season in 2008, as they ended in the last position. However, they made a resounding comeback by winning the title in 2009, and then qualifying for the playoffs in 2010 as well.

Conclusion

Overall, Yashasvi Jaiswal seems to a better performer in his first 57 IPL matches as compared to Rohit Sharma. This is due to his consistency, ability to convert his starts into a big knock, and helping his respective side win on more occasions.

