Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Ruturaj Gaikwad - who should get the India call-up after IPL 2023? 

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been two of the most impressive Indian openers in the ongoing IPL season. Gaikwad started the season with a bang by scoring a 50-ball 92 against the Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, Jaiswal scored his maiden IPL hundred against the Mumbai Indians.

Both batters have been excellent in IPL 2023 so far. Shedding some light on Ruturaj Gaikwad's numbers first, the Chennai Super Kings opener has aggregated 408 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 147.29. Gaikwad is yet to register his first century of IPL 2023, but he has recorded two half-centuries.

On the other side, Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently the second-highest run-getter of the season with 575 runs after 12 matches. The Rajasthan Royals opener has registered one century and four half-centuries in 12 games. He narrowly missed out on his second IPL ton against the Kolkata Knight Riders, but broke the tournament's all-time record for the fastest IPL fifty.

The Indian T20I side is expected to undergo a transition soon, with the team likely getting new openers. Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan opened the batting for India in their last T20I. Since Kishan's T20I form has not been the best, there is a possibility of Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal replacing him.

We will now compare Gaikwad and Jaiswal's numbers and try to pick the best option for Team India.

Why Yashasvi Jaiswal has a slight edge over Ruturaj Gaikwad

Yashasvi Jaiswal has already scored 575 runs in the season, and if the Rajasthan Royals qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs, the opener will play a minimum of three more matches in IPL 2023. He has a chance to touch the 700-run mark.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad has aggregated 408 runs in 12 matches. He did not get a chance to bat against the Lucknow Super Giants, but in the other 11 games, he got CSK off to a decent start on a majority of occasions.

Both Gaikwad and Jaiswal are in terrific touch and deserve to play for Team India. However, the Rajasthan Royals opener may edge the Chennai Super Kings star in this race because Gaikwad has already played T20Is for Team India.

Gaikwad has played nine T20Is for India, scoring 135 runs at an average of 16.87. His strike rate has been below 125, while he has managed only one half-century in eight innings.

The selectors may consider giving Jaiswal an opportunity to prove himself now. With the next ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the USA in 2024, the selection committee may try out Jaiswal on the upcoming tour of the West Indies and the USA.

India are scheduled to play an away T20I series against the West Indies. The ODI squad regulars will likely be rested because of the Cricket World Cup and Asia Cup tournaments. In their absence, Jaiswal could make his debut.

It will be interesting to see if the selectors give Yashasvi Jaiswal a place in the Indian T20I squad soon.

