Yuzvendra Chahal has unsurprisingly been termed as the 'TikTok king' by Mumbai Indians cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan. India and IPL franchise RCB's go-to leg-spinner, Chahal, is known to create unconventional videos on the video-sharing social networking service TikTok. Some of these videos have even featured his Indian teammates with the likes of Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma and middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer being regular features.

The talk of Chahal's TikTok proficiency came up in McClenaghan's Question and Answer session held with his fans on Twitter. On being asked whether he could beat TikTok star Chahal on the said platform, McClenaghan immediately acknowledged Chahal's unquestioned and unchallenged supremacy and maintained that no-one could beat him there.

The fan asked:

"Can you Beat Legend TikTok Star @yuzi_chahal"

To which McClenaghan replied:

"No I've seen he is king"

No I’ve seen he is King https://t.co/0xrRjBt0ZR — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) April 19, 2020

Chahal gained popularity on the social media platform when he released his first video dancing hilariously with two models. Although his dance didn't sync with the other performers, Chahal gained popularity through the platform and was asked by his fans to continue doing the same.

Chahal continued his social media antics with TikTok and released one of his famous videos that also featured Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma and all-rounder, Shivam Dube. The steps in the video were performed on a famous track which garnered the immediate attention of his fans.

From then onwards, Chahal came up with regular TikTok specials that featured Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer on multiple occasions.

Off field performance on point 🕺 pic.twitter.com/2LRswnVWNs — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 1, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal's Tik-Tok amid coronavirus lockdown

Chahal has continued his comic relief videos during the lockdown period

Chahal hasn't disappointed his fan-base despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing everyone to stay indoors. The very reason why Chahal has been termed king can be ascertained through his ability to create videos even while staying at home and involving his family members.

Despite Rohit Sharma hilariously mocking him during a Live Instagram session over the involvement of his dad, Chahal has left no stone unturned. In a series of comical videos, Chahal was seen dancing with his entire family.

