Yuzvendra Chahal says that he played in the IPL despite multiple fractures

Yuzvendra Chahal opened up about playing in the IPL despite injuries

In a shocking revelation, Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal admitted to playing IPL matches with fractures in his wrists.

In the web show ‘Double Trouble’, hosted by Indian women cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, Yuzvendra Chahal opened up about the struggles of being a leg-spinner. The bowler also spoke about the importance of strength and workouts in cricketers' routines.

He shocked everyone by revealing his struggles with injuries. Chahal said that he unknowingly took to the field for RCB in the IPL, despite suffering from multiple fractures. With cricketers playing despite injuries being a talking point in itself, Chahal made sure that he used the term 'unknowingly'.

He said:

“I found out later that I had four fractures. I have even played IPL with a fracture. Our fingers are very important for us. If they stop working, we will have to start working outside the ground.”

RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has admitted that he unknowingly played the IPL with fractures.

IPL captain KL Rahul trolls Yuzvendra Chahal on Twitter

KL Rahul spoke on Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos

Yuzvendra Chahal has been the toast of the entire TikTok fan-base. The lockdown period in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic has seen an increase in the number of TikTok videos by Chahal.

Chahal has been hailed as the 'TikTok King' by Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell McClenaghan. The RCB man has been on the receiving end of several reactions, both good and bad, from cricketers all around the globe.

Advertisement

Captain of IPL team Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul also followed in the footsteps of RCB skipper Virat Kohli in trolling Chahal for his TikTok videos. Rahul even advised the spinner, jokingly, to stick to his googlies on the field, rather than making a fool out of himself on social media platforms.

After a terrific IPL 2016 for RCB, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal soon made their Indian debut together, against Zimbabwe back in 2016. KL Rahul scored an astonishing 397 runs from 14 matches in the 2016 edition of the IPL.