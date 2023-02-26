Best Warzone 2 loadout for FSS Hurricane in Season 2

Warzone 2 fans were ecstatic about the Season 2 update because it included so much new content and balancing. Each upgrade adds new weapons to the game's armory, rapidly growing it. Various weapons in the game fall under categories like LMGs, SMGs, assault rifles, battle rifles, snipers, and shotguns.

In Warzone 2, players frequently encounter close-range battles. SMGs are popular among players who relish wreaking devastation on their adversaries. The FSS Hurricane is one of the perfect SMGs in its class. Players frequently prefer other SMGs over the FSS Hurricane, but with proper attachments, the gun can be deadly and take down foes in seconds.

Best FSS Hurricane build in Warzone 2 Season 2

The FSS Hurricane is a Sub Machine Gun weapon with a relatively balanced collection of characteristics originating on the M4 weapon platform. The gun's damage production is maximized due to its fast rate of fire. The gun is usually used as sniper support, but one can use it as a primary weapon for aggressive gameplay.

The game's advanced gunsmith system and extensive weapon customization features are undoubtedly helpful in working out the best attachments.

(Image via Activision and YouTube/Tourva)

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Demo Quicksilver Stock

Demo Quicksilver Stock Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

Muzzle tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Tourva)

Bruen Pendulum is the ideal muzzle for the FSS Hurricane. It significantly decreases the vertical recoil with increased accuracy at the expense of reduced ADS speed and aiming stability. The attachment can be unlocked by leveling PDSW 528 to level 29.

Underbarrel tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Tourva)

The VX Pineapple underbarrel is a universal attachment with a thick handle and groover for greater control. It maintains the weapon on target when aiming and shooting from the hip and improves hip fire precision and recoil control. The only disadvantage is a small reduction in handling and mobility. The underbarrel can be unlocked by taking the 556 Icarus to level 14.

Laser tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Tourva)

FSS OLE-V is ideal for the FSS Hurricane because it offers aiming steadiness. It also speeds up sprint-to-fire and aim-down visual performance, but players should remember that the beam is visible to the enemies, making them cautious. The attachment can be unlocked by leveling up EBR-14 to level 10.

Stock tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Tourva)

Demo Quicksilver Stock is a weapon-specific attachment perfect for the FSS Hurricane. It is a thin stock that provides increased ADS speed, Sprint speed, crouch movement speed, and aim walking speed. It essentially increases movement at the cost of increased recoil and aiming steadiness. The attachment can be obtained by raising the level of the aforementioned rifle to level 14.

Rear Grip tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/Tourva)

XTEN Grip is excellent for the gun as it is a comfortable, contoured handle developed by XTEN for quick target acquisition. It increases the aim-down sight speed and sprint-to-fire speed with a decreased recoil control. The unlocking criteria for this attachment are to take the FSS Hurricane to level 5.

This is the best loadout for the FSS Hurricanes in Warzone 2 Season 2. Players who prefer close-range fights can opt for this weapon.

Poll : 0 votes