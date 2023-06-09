For the veteran players, Honkai Star Rail offers them two endgame activities: Memories of Chaos and The Simulated Universe. To complete all of The Simulated Universes, you need to get the right Blessings and Curios, even if you are a little under-leveled. And as for Memory of Chaos, you'll need two well-built compositions because this activity can be very challenging.

Now, if you are wondering what characters and teams to build to clear both endgame activities and spend your precious Trailblaze Power, this Honkai Star Rail character tier list will help you.

Honkai Star Rail character tier list

Tier Characters SS Seele, Bailu, Gepard, Bronya, Jing Yuan, Yanqing, Tingyun S Natasha, Trailblazer(Preservation), Clara, Asta, Welt A March 7th, Sushang, Dan Heng, Hook, Qingque, Serval, Pela, Himeko, Sampo B Arlan, Trailblazer(Destruction), Herta

In this Tier list, the SS and S-Tier chain characters are powerful and can easily fulfill their roles. A-Tier characters are also powerful. They have desirable roles in the team and are usually paired with another character to unleash their full potential.

B-tier characters are not valuable for their team simply because of their kit and compatibility.

SS-Tier

Seele

Seele is a Quantum-type character with The Hunt as her Path. She is the key member of the Faction called Wildfire. Since her Path is The Hunt, she excels at dealing single-target damage with her Skill and Ultimate. And after defeating an enemy with her Basic Attack, Skill, and Ultimate, she gets buffed and an extra turn on the battlefield.

Bailu

Bailu is a Lightning-type character with Abundance as her Path. She excels at healing her teammates on the battlefield. With her Skill, she can heal two of her teammates. Her Ultimate heals all of her allies, making them regain a portion of their lost HP when they get hit by an enemy.

Bailu can also revive an ally when they go down in a fight once every battle, which makes her unique and the only character in Honkai Star Rail who can do so.

Gepard

Gepard is an Ice-type character with Preservation as his Path. He is a phenomenal tank specializing in freezing his enemies with his Skill and tanking damage for the team. Gepard's Ultimate applies a Shield to all allies, absorbing damage equal to a percentage of his defense for three turns. His kit makes him the best tank in Honkai Star Rail, and he can also revive himself once per battle when struck with a killing blow.

Bronya

Bronya is a Wind-type character with Harmony as her Path, who can buff her entire team with Attack and crit damage with her Ultimate. Her Skill dispels a de-buff from a single ally and allows them to take action immediately while also providing a damage buff. Bronya, because of her kit, is a great buffer and a support character.

Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan is a Lightning-type character with Erudition as his Path. He is a general of the Xianzhou Luofu who excels at dealing AoE damage to enemies and is one of the best damage dealers in Honkai Star Rail. His ultimate and Skill do massive AoE damage equal to a percentage of his Attack. Jing Yuan also has a unique talent that allows him to summon a Lightning Lord that deals Lightning damage.

Yanqing

Yanqing is an Ice-type character with The Hunt as his Path. His skill and Ultimate buffs his crit rate and crit damage allowing him to deal massive damage to a single enemy. His Talent is also unique, which applies a damage-increasing buff on him with a 50% chance of a follow-up attack and an additional chance of freezing an enemy as long as he doesn't take any damage.

Tingyun

Tingyun is a Lightning-type character in Honkai Star Rail with Harmony as her Path. She is an excellent supporting character who buffs one ally of her team with her Skill. This Skill applies a buff called Benediction to one of her allies, which makes them deal additional damage with a follow-up attack that inflicts lightning damage. Coupled with that, her Ultimate regenerates 50 Energy for a single ally while buffing their damage.

S-Tier

Natasha

Natasha is a Physical-type character with Abundance as her Path. She is the first free healer that you will receive. She excels at healing her allies and cleansing de-buffs from them, which is something Bailu cannot do, making her a valuable unit for the team. Her ultimate heal all her allies for a percentage of her health, while her Skill heals a single ally for two turns. Natasha is the only other healer in Honkai Star Rail except for Bailu, making her an irreplaceable unit.

Trailblazer (Preservation)

The Trailblazer's Preservation Path makes them an excellent shielder and damage dealer. They have a unique ability to taunt their enemies while gaining damage reduction. Trailblazers' Ultimate and Skill scales with defense, so fighting the enemy and protecting their team is made simple.

Clara

Clara is a Physical-type character with Destruction as her Path, who excels at being a damage dealer and a tank. Thanks to her skill, she can physically damage her enemies with an additional follow-up attack with her robot guardian, Svarog. Clara's ultimate makes her take reduced damage, increasing her chances of getting attacked for two turns.

Asta

Asta is a Fire-type character with Harmony as her Path. While her buffs are less significant than Bronya, she is a decent Buffer and support character. With her Skill, Asta deals fire damage to a single enemy and four times extra to a random one. She also buffs her team's fire damage, and thanks to her ultimate, she buffs the speed of her allies for two turns.

Welt

Welt is an Imaginary-type character with Nihility as his Path, specializing in damaging enemies while slowing them with his Skill, reducing the number of turns. His ultimate ability deals imaginary damage to all enemies, also making leaving them imprisoned for one turn. Furthermore, Welt is always doing extra damage while slowing the enemy in Honkai Star Rail.

A-Tier

March 7th

March 7th is an Ice-type character with Preservation as her Path. Her ability provides shield cleanse to her teammates and slows down her enemies while taunting them. March 7th's Ultimate slows down foes and has a 50% chance of freezing them for one turn in Honkai Star Rail. Her Skill provides a shield that absorbs damage equal to a percentage of her defense to a single ally for three turns.

Sushang

Suhsang is a Physical-type character with The Hunt as her Path, focused on single-target damage. She relies on weakness break to increase her speed, helping her deal extra damage with her Skill. Sushang's ultimate inflicts physical damage equal to a percentage of her Attack on a single enemy. With this move, her Attack increases, while her Skill also gains two extra chances to trigger Sword Stance for two turns.

Dan Heng

Dan Heng is a Wind-type character with The Hunt as his Path. He is an excellent Single target damage dealer and a 4-star character with high damage potential. He possesses a single target skill that deals Wind damage equal to a percentage of his Attack while slowing the enemies down. Dan Heng's ultimate is also a single target skill that deals damage equal to a percentage of his Attack, and if the enemy is slowed, the damage multiplier increases, resulting in more damage.

Hook

Hook is a Fire-type character with Destruction as her Path. Her Skill has two versions, single target and Blast. The single target version deals fire damage to a single enemy and imposes DoT(Damage over Time) for two turns, while the Blast version deals AoE damage to nearby enemies and Fire DoT for two turns. Hook's damage is not remarkable, but she is still valuable as a 4-star character with fire weakness breaker.

Qingque

Qingque is a Quantum-type character with Erudition as her Path. She mainly focuses on dealing damage to multiple enemies at once. Qingque is a fun character, as her Skill lets her draw two jade tiles and boost damage until the end of her current turn. So upon hitting an enemy with her enhanced basic attack, she will do extra damage.

Serval

Serval is a Lightning-type character with Erudition as her Path specializing in AoE damage. She is the best free-to-play character that deals Lightning damage. Serval's ultimate is an excellent AoE skill that inflicts lightning damage equal to a percentage of her Attack to all enemies. The already shocked enemies will extend their shock state duration for another two turns.

Pela

Pela is an Ice-type character with Nihility as her Path, with good support and de-buffing abilities. She can reduce enemy defense with her Ultimate by applying Exposed. Upon attacking a de-buffed enemy, Pela will restore five extra energy. Coupled with that, her Skill removes one buff and deals Ice damage to a single enemy.

Himeko

Himeko is a Fire-type character in Honkai Star Rail with Erudition as her Path. She is a good AoE damage dealer whose Talent deals one follow-up attack after an ally hits a foe. However, that cannot beat Clara and Svarog's follow-up attack. Himeko's Ultimate deals AoE damage to all enemies, and she regenerates five extra energy for each enemy defeated.

Sampo

Sampo is a Wind-type character with Nihility as his Path. He specializes in DoT to multiple foes and weakness break, while his Ultimate deals wind damage to all enemies with a 100% chance of them taking damage for two turns. Sampo's Skill is a single-target ability that inflicts wind damage to a single enemy and four times to a random one.

B-Tier

Arlan

Arlan is a Lightning-type character with Destruction as his Path, primarily focusing on single-target damage. His kit has drawbacks, as his Skill consumes his HP to damage an enemy. Where survivability is substantial in Honkai Star Rail, Arlan is not worth risking, as better alternatives are available.

Trailblazer (Destruction)

The Trailblazer's Destruction Path deals decent damage to enemies. However, their overall kit feels lackluster, as there are better options. The Destruction Trailblazer is easy to build, as she needs Attack to increase her damage. Their Ultimate is a single-target Blast-type attack that deals Physical damage, while their Skill inflicts damage for a percentage of their Attack on a single target.

Herta

Herta is an Ice-type character with Erudition as her Path, specializing in AoE damage. As there are other better Erudition characters, she gets overshadowed. Herta can do a follow-up attack caused by her Talent, but that does not add value, as it only triggers when the enemy's HP falls below 50%.

