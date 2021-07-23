How to change usernames in Roblox

Your Roblox username is the first thing players see on the platform, defining your experience.

Having your preferred username is important in any game. In Roblox, your username is how friends find you, recent players remember you and how you are labeled throughout your time in the game.

So, what happens if you make a typo or have outgrown your Roblox username and want to change it? The good news is that you are able to change your username.

Roblox: How to change your username (2021)

Image via Roblox Corporation

Changing your username in Roblox is pretty simple. It does cost Robux, however. Robux can be obtained in a few different ways but are primarily bought with real-life currency.

The process of changing your Roblox username varies only slightly across different mediums. It is essentially the same from PC or Mac to handheld mobile devices to consoles like Xbox and PlayStation.

i wanna change my roblox username — deniz | SKZ COMEBACK! (@jeongIol) July 18, 2021

The change costs 1,000 Robux and can be done from the Roblox website or simply from your account settings on any other platform besides PC. So, head to the Roblox website and get those Robux first and foremost.

From there, go to the Settings menu. If you are on mobile, you need to click the three dots icon and select the "More" category. This will take you to the same place that selecting Settings does elsewhere.

Now, click Account Info. There is an option to edit your current username. Choose that icon and it will allow you to enter a new Roblox username. If it is unavailable, you will be informed.

i have to pay to change my username on roblox 👎 — me (@pepin0water) July 16, 2021

Once you enter the new Roblox username, you will need to enter your account password to confirm that you want to make the change. Submit your password and you will be taken to another confirmation screen.

Click the "Buy" button. If you have 1,000 Robux, it will successfully change your username. If not, it will inform you that you will need to purchase Robux and give you the option before changing your Roblox username.

Edited by Sabine Algur