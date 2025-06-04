How to obtain A Champion's Path achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign

A Champion's Path achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign is one of the most challenging trophies that you can obtain for the game. Collecting this achievement will take dedication as well as your ability to master every Nightfarer in ER Nightreign. It is also ideal to get some of your buddies to play alongside you, as you will need to fight any of the Nightlords a few times.

This article will cover how to get the A Champion's Path achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign.

How to obtain the A Champion's Path achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign

You can defeat any one of the Nightlords to get the achievement (Image via FromSoftware)

A Champion's Path is one of the many achievements in Elden Ring Nightreign. To obtain this, you will need to defeat any one of the Nightlords with all of the available characters. This includes Nightfarers like Duchess and Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign as well, and you should unlock them if you want to get the achievement.

We recommend that you try to complete this with two other people, especially those who have a good understanding of the bosses and how to deal with them. Defeating any of the Nightlords 8 times will give you the achievement. Keep in mind that the characters your teammate uses won't count towards the achievement.

Once you defeat any one of the bosses and complete a particular expedition 8 times, you will unlock the A Champion's Path achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign. It is also ideal that you practice a bit with all of the characters so that you do not become a burden to your friends during each expedition in the game.

