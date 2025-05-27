How to unlock all weapons in Doom The Dark Ages

There are 18 weapons that you can obtain in Doom The Dark Ages. They can only be acquired by progressing through the game and the many missions and chapters. The first weapon you get is the Combat Shotgun, followed by your melee Power Gauntlet. Along with the Shredder, they are found in the first chapter, Village of Khalim.

This article lists all 18 weapons in Doom The Dark Ages and explains how to find them in the game.

Getting all the weapons in Doom The Dark Ages

1) Combat Shotgun

Combat Shotgun in Doom: The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

You start Doom The Dark Ages with the Combat Shotgun. You don't have to do anything to obtain it, but you can keep upgrading it from the Sentinel Shrines you discover in the game. The Combat Shotgun is a powerful weapon that can deal a lot of damage in quick succession.

2) Power Gauntlet

Gauntlet in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The second weapon you find in the game is the Power Gauntlet. You come across it in Chapter 1, Village of Khalim, as you move toward your objectives. This melee weapon allows you to punch your enemies and drop them to the ground.

3) Shredder

Shredder in Chapter 1 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

This is another weapon you find in Chapter 1, Village of Khalim. You can locate the Shredder while searching for Demonic Portals to destroy them. Move from objective to objective to find the weapon waiting for you.

This powerful, fully automatic weapon can deal great damage rapidly, allowing you to mow through a horde of demons with ease.

4) Shield Saw

The shield is complete with the saw attached (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Your Shield is a strong weapon to begin with, and the Doom Slayer spawns with it in the very beginning. However, the Shield Saw is stronger and a useful ranged weapon. It is obtained via a weapon pod, like many other weapons in Chapter 2, Hebeth in Doom The Dark Ages.

You can use it to kill and stun demons. The bigger ones may get stunned, while some of the smaller ones can be killed in one shot.

5) Accelerator

Accelerator in Doom the Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

In Chapter 2, you can find the Accelerator when trying to "Defend Hebeth" as one of your objectives. It fires plasma shots and can melt enemies' armor, making it an especially effective weapon against Leaders in mini-boss and boss fights.

6) Atlan’s Machine Gun

Atlan's Machine Gun (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

In Chapter 3 - Barrier Core of Doom The Dark Ages, you finally get to operate the massive Atlan's Machine Gun. The giant demon-fighting robot initially only uses his hands to punch monsters to death. However, with the gun, you can be much more effective. Try to execute Perfect Dodges to supercharge it and return heavy fire.

7) Pulverizer

The Pulverizer uses crushed demon skulls as ammo (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Perhaps the most iconic weapon from Doom The Dark Ages, the Pulverizer is found in Chapter 4 - Sentinel Barracks. It shoots out shards of skulls in a wide arc and can be used to deal with larger armies, especially when you're surrounded.

8) Impaler

The Impaler is akin to a sniper (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Also found in Chapter 4, the Impaler can be found when looking for the Dragon's Den in this part of the mission. It's a type of sniper that can take down enemies in a single shot. Unlike other guns, it doesn't come equipped with much ammo, but in this case, less is more.

9) Cycler

The Cycler is the second plasma weapon in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

You can find the Cycler in Chapter 5 - The Holy City of Aratum, in Doom The Dark Ages. It's another plasma weapon like the Accelerator and is present in one of the ships you must destroy in this part of the mission.

You can use it to damage and destroy your enemy's shields. This weapon also applies shock to enemies, thereby dealing more damage.

10) Super Shotgun

Super Shotgun has more power than the Combat Shotgun (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Also found in Chapter 5, this is a more powerful rendition of the Combat Shotgun. When you're in a sticky situation, you may want to pull it out and use it, especially in closer ranges to deal a great amount of damage.

11) Flail

Flail found in Chapter 6, Part 1 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Found in Chapter 6, Part 1, the Flail is a rather powerful melee weapon when it comes to finishing off demons in close range. It lies in the pod, as you try to take on the army of demons just across the gate. It's a one-shot kill weapon, but it charges slowly.

12) Chainshot

Chainshot is one of the most innovative weapons in-game (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Getting the Chainshot takes a little more effort than most weapons in the game. To get it, you need to finish a puzzle in Chapter 6. You will find it protected by an energy shield after entering a portal following your objective point. You must solve a small puzzle here to deactivate the shield and get the weapon.

13) Grenade Launcher

Grenade Launcher in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Found in Chapter 8 of Doom The Dark Ages, the Grenade Launcher does what it's meant to – destroy demons and monsters explosively. You receive it like most guns in a pod in this part of the game.

14) Rocket Launcher

Rocket Launcher (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

You can find the second launcher class weapon in Doom The Dark Ages in Chapter 10 - The Forsaken Plains. Simply follow the objectives of the main mission to obtain the gun. As the name suggests, it launches missiles that deal irreparable damage to the minions of hell.

15) Atlan's Shotgun

Atlan's Shotgun gives you greater destructive power (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

In Chapter 11 - Hellbreaker, the Atlan receives its own Shotgun. Dodging enemy attacks charges the gun, making it stronger. Use it as you would regular shotguns in the game, and deal massive damage to the giants.

16) Ravager

Ravager (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Like the Pulverizer, the Ravager also uses bone shards, but in a more focused, narrow stream. It can be found in Chapter 12 - Sentinel Command Station. It looks similar to the Pulverizer, but its pattern of fire and damage output is somewhat different. You can use it in Doom The Dark Ages to wipe out small groups of enemies if you are surrounded by them.

17) Ballistic Force Crossbow

The Crossbow is one of the strongest weapons in the game (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Found in Chapter 14 - Spire of Nerathul, the Ballistic Force Crossbow is a powerful weapon that can one-shot bosses. And that is perhaps the only way it should be used because its ammo is extremely limited. You can only carry a maximum of three arrows. Moreover, they cannot be recovered once shot.

The only way to get more is by exploring the secrets of the maps. Thus, use it wisely.

18) Dreadmace

The Dreadmace is the last weapon you get in the game (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The Dreadmace is the last weapon you get in Doom The Dark Ages and is found in Chapter 15 - City of Ry’uul. Play as the objective points suggest, and you'll come across it. It only has one stack of melee attacks, but it compensates for this limitation by dealing out great damage and even damaging the area around your target.

These are all the weapons you can find and use in Doom: The Dark Ages. Most weapons come to you via progression, which is why completing missions is of the utmost priority during the campaign.

