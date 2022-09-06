JGOD unveils top 10 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 arrived on August 24, 2022, and brought a brand new weapon meta with it. With all the new balance updates to sniper rifles, SMGs, and assault rifles, the meta witnessed exciting changes that even featured weapons from Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

JGOD, Call of Duty: Warzone's most trusted meta-analyst and YouTuber, recently discussed his top picks for the current best loadouts. The fifth and final season of Warzone, called Last Stand, is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most impactful so far.

JGOD reveals 10 best loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

The past couple of Warzone seasons have impacted the weapon meta in major ways by introducing new assault rifles and SMGs whilst also bringing back overlooked weapon classes, such as sniper rifles and shotguns.

Witnessing big nerfs to previous meta weapons such as Marco 5, KG M40 and more, JGOD has come up with a new tier list of top loadouts to maximize performance during Season 5 "Last Stand." With that being said, here's the recommended meta for Call of Duty: Warzone.

1) Vanguard PPSh-41 and UGM-8

Some available blueprints for Vanguard PPSh-41 and UGM-8 in-game (Image via Warzone / Activision)

The top of the current Warzone meta is held by none other than the Vanguard PPSh-41 and UGM-8. Primarily focusing on a "hipfire" build, JGOD remarks that PPSh-41 promotes a versatile build that players can tweak to their liking.

The YouTuber has decided to pair this close-range meta gun with none other than UGM-8. Released with the launch of Warzone Season 4, UGM-8 dominates the long-range meta in both automatic as well as burst-fire modes.

PPSh-41 recommended attachments

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Quick

UGM-8 recommended attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

M38/Slate 2.5x Custom Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm

Bernard XL214 736mm Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Stock: Mercier WT Ancre

Mercier WT Ancre Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-hand

2) H4 Blixen and Automaton

Some available blueprints for the H4 Blixen and Automaton in-game (Image via Warzone / Activision)

Coming in at number two is H4 Blixen, along with the Automaton. While H4 Blixen did receive nerfs in Season 5, the recent changes only affected the skill-gap required to land the upper body shots. This allowed more consistency and a faster TTK.

The sheer power of H4 Blixen is paired with Automaton, which JGOD pieced together in his Warzone Season 4 Reloaded meta as well. Automaton is among the few long-range options that weren't affected by the new season and remains consistent with its build and performance.

H4 Blixen recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: Jonsson 9" RMK

Jonsson 9" RMK Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

Automaton recommended attachments

Muzzle - MX Silencer

- MX Silencer Barrel - ZAC 600mm BFA

- ZAC 600mm BFA Optics - M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

- M38/Slate 2.5x Custom Stock - Anastasia Padded

- Anastasia Padded Underbarrel -Carver Foregrip

-Carver Foregrip Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mags

- 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

- Lengthened Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

- Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

- Tight Grip Perk 2 - On-Hand

3) Armaguerra 43 and 3-Line Rifle

Some available blueprints for Armaguerra 43 and 3-Line Rifle in-game (Image via Warzone / Activision)

JGOD's third and final pick in the 'Meta Chasers' category is Armaguerra 43 and 3-Line Rifle. The number one close-range meta weapon during Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, Armaguerra 43, is still just as reliable despite the nerfs to its most popular attachments. It is the ultimate sniper support, featuring good mobility and damage per magazine.

Pairing with Armaguerra 43 is a 3-Line Rifle. The inclusion of a sniper rifle is quite rare in JGOD's meta chaser category. Housing a 20-round magazine, the 3-Line Rifle does have an advantage when competing head-to-head with the likes of Vanguard Kar98k.

Armaguerra 43 recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Botti 570mm Precisioned

Botti 570mm Precisioned Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 60 Round

9mm 60 Round Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Quick

3-Line recommended attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x

1913 Variable 4-8x Barrel: Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN

Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Stock: ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Magazine: .30-06 20 Round Mags

.30-06 20 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Silent Focus

Silent Focus Perk 2: On-Hand

4) Marco 5 and Grau 5.56

Some available blueprints for Marco 5 and Grau 5.56 in-game (Image via Warzone / Activision)

Ranking close to the meta-chasers category, JGOD has placed his personal favorite, Marco 5, in fourth along with the recently popular pick, Grau 5.56, from Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

JGOD remarks that despite the nerfs, Marco 5 still works very efficiently in a movement build, allowing quick maneuverability and mobility.

Paired with that, Grau 5.56 is quite a prominent selection. Having buffed up with the release of Warzone season 5, the gun seems to have captured its former glory.

Marco 5 recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: Quick

Grau 5.56 recommended attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel

Tempus 26.4” Archangel Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 60 Round Magazine

5) Sten and Vargo 52

Some available blueprints for the Sten and Vargo 52 in-game (Image via Warzone / Activision)

Sten is an excellent close-range option, covering almost all the essential features to be among the top picks in the meta. The only disadvantage being the gun covering almost half of the screen.

To complement Sten comes Vargo 52 from Black Ops Cold War, which JGOD claims is rising in prominence due to the nerfs that other alternatives are receiving.

Sten recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Stock: Gawain Custom

Gawain Custom Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Drums

9mm 50 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

VARGO 52 recommended attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Barrel: 18.6” Task Force

18.6” Task Force Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Spetsnaz Speedgrip Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

6) Volk and ZRG 20mm

Some available blueprints for Volk and ZRG 20mm in-game (Image via Warzone / Activision)

The last of JGOD's "top-tier viable" picks is the Volk and ZRG combo. The Volk, similar to Armaguerra 43, is a very viable sniper support gun, which works very well with heavy-hitting sniper rifles such as the ZRG 20mm. This combo is mostly suited for large maps and areas such as Caldera.

Volk recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V

Krausnick 428mm 05V Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable

Reisdorf 22V Adjustable Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2: On-Hand

ZRG recommended attachments

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel: 43.9" Combat Recon

43.9" Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Magazine: 5 Rnd

5 Rnd Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

7) RA 225 and MG 82

Some available blueprints for RA 225 and MG 82 in-game (Image via Warzone / Activision)

Coming in as "Honorable Mention", RA 225 is the latest Vanguard SMG that was added with Warzone Season 5. While not completely overpowered, RA 225 does deliver a great performance. A little balance update to the magazine can put this gun in the meta.

JGOD pairs RA 225 with an interesting weapon that most players are not familiar with. MG 82 from Black Ops Cold War has come to prominence after recent changes to the Vanguard optics. In fact, the LMG's recoil and performance are quite similar to UGM-8.

RA 225 recommended attachments

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Urban Rapid 11"

Urban Rapid 11" Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Moravec MB

Moravec MB Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 9mm 55 Round Drums

9mm 55 Round Drums Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2 - On-hand

MG 82 recommended attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Barrel: 16.4” Task Force

16.4” Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent grip

Field Agent grip Magazine: Fast Mag

8 - 9) Automaton and AMP (Regain build)

Some available blueprints for Automaton and AMP in-game (Image via Warzone / Activision)

Falling into JGOD's custom "regain" weapon class, curated to provide maximum output once a player comes back from Gulag, the Automaton replaces KG M40 while the AMP machine pistol remains the same. Holding eighth and ninth place on the list, the loadout varies based on its Restock or Ghost perks.

Automaton recommended attachments

Muzzle - MX Silencer

- MX Silencer Barrel - ZAC 600mm BFA

- ZAC 600mm BFA Optics - M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

- M38/Slate 2.5x Custom Stock - Anastasia Padded

- Anastasia Padded Underbarrel -Carver Foregrip

-Carver Foregrip Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mags

- 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

- Lengthened Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

- Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

- Tight Grip Perk 2 - On-Hand

AMP recommended attachments

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel - 6.4" Task Force

6.4" Task Force Laser - Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Magazine - Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap

10) Type 100 and M1 Garand

Some available blueprints for Type 100 and M1 Garand in-game (Image via Warzone / Activision)

Last but not least is JGOD's experimental loadout featuring Type 100 and M1 Garand. The YouTuber has commended the former weapon multiple times for its superior performance in 1v1.

With that being said, paired with Type 100 is the M1 Garland marksman rifle. While not JGOD's personal favorite, he has considered this weapon based on K/D and other factors. M1 Garand is better suited for shorter maps due to its small magazine capacity.

Type 100 recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Stock: Warubachi Grip Folding

Warubachi Grip Folding Magazine: .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Quick

M1 Garand recommended attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: CGC Ironsides

CGC Ironsides Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Stock: Chariot S3 TC

Chariot S3 TC Magazine: 303 British 16 Round Clips

303 British 16 Round Clips Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stripped Grip

Stripped Grip Perk 1: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: On-Hand

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand is currently playable on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

