JGOD unveils top 10 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 arrived on August 24, 2022, and brought a brand new weapon meta with it. With all the new balance updates to sniper rifles, SMGs, and assault rifles, the meta witnessed exciting changes that even featured weapons from Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.
JGOD, Call of Duty: Warzone's most trusted meta-analyst and YouTuber, recently discussed his top picks for the current best loadouts. The fifth and final season of Warzone, called Last Stand, is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most impactful so far.
JGOD reveals 10 best loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5
The past couple of Warzone seasons have impacted the weapon meta in major ways by introducing new assault rifles and SMGs whilst also bringing back overlooked weapon classes, such as sniper rifles and shotguns.
Witnessing big nerfs to previous meta weapons such as Marco 5, KG M40 and more, JGOD has come up with a new tier list of top loadouts to maximize performance during Season 5 "Last Stand." With that being said, here's the recommended meta for Call of Duty: Warzone.
1) Vanguard PPSh-41 and UGM-8
The top of the current Warzone meta is held by none other than the Vanguard PPSh-41 and UGM-8. Primarily focusing on a "hipfire" build, JGOD remarks that PPSh-41 promotes a versatile build that players can tweak to their liking.
The YouTuber has decided to pair this close-range meta gun with none other than UGM-8. Released with the launch of Warzone Season 4, UGM-8 dominates the long-range meta in both automatic as well as burst-fire modes.
PPSh-41 recommended attachments
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Removed Stock
- Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Pine Tar Grip
- Perk 1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - Quick
UGM-8 recommended attachments
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom
- Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Stock: Mercier WT Ancre
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: On-hand
2) H4 Blixen and Automaton
Coming in at number two is H4 Blixen, along with the Automaton. While H4 Blixen did receive nerfs in Season 5, the recent changes only affected the skill-gap required to land the upper body shots. This allowed more consistency and a faster TTK.
The sheer power of H4 Blixen is paired with Automaton, which JGOD pieced together in his Warzone Season 4 Reloaded meta as well. Automaton is among the few long-range options that weren't affected by the new season and remains consistent with its build and performance.
H4 Blixen recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: Jonsson 9" RMK
- Underbarrel: SG98 Compact
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Fleet
- Perk 2: Quick
Automaton recommended attachments
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - ZAC 600mm BFA
- Optics - M38/Slate 2.5x Custom
- Stock - Anastasia Padded
- Underbarrel -Carver Foregrip
- Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mags
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Polymer Grip
- Perk 1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - On-Hand
3) Armaguerra 43 and 3-Line Rifle
JGOD's third and final pick in the 'Meta Chasers' category is Armaguerra 43 and 3-Line Rifle. The number one close-range meta weapon during Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, Armaguerra 43, is still just as reliable despite the nerfs to its most popular attachments. It is the ultimate sniper support, featuring good mobility and damage per magazine.
Pairing with Armaguerra 43 is a 3-Line Rifle. The inclusion of a sniper rifle is quite rare in JGOD's meta chaser category. Housing a 20-round magazine, the 3-Line Rifle does have an advantage when competing head-to-head with the likes of Vanguard Kar98k.
Armaguerra 43 recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Botti 570mm Precisioned
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Sleight of Hand
- Perk 2: Quick
3-Line recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x
- Barrel: Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN
- Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip
- Stock: ZAC Custom MZ
- Magazine: .30-06 20 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Silent Focus
- Perk 2: On-Hand
4) Marco 5 and Grau 5.56
Ranking close to the meta-chasers category, JGOD has placed his personal favorite, Marco 5, in fourth along with the recently popular pick, Grau 5.56, from Call of Duty Modern Warfare.
JGOD remarks that despite the nerfs, Marco 5 still works very efficiently in a movement build, allowing quick maneuverability and mobility.
Paired with that, Grau 5.56 is quite a prominent selection. Having buffed up with the release of Warzone season 5, the gun seems to have captured its former glory.
Marco 5 recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito FR
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Momentum
- Perk 2: Quick
Grau 5.56 recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Magazine: 60 Round Magazine
5) Sten and Vargo 52
Sten is an excellent close-range option, covering almost all the essential features to be among the top picks in the meta. The only disadvantage being the gun covering almost half of the screen.
To complement Sten comes Vargo 52 from Black Ops Cold War, which JGOD claims is rising in prominence due to the nerfs that other alternatives are receiving.
Sten recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Stock: Gawain Custom
- Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Acrobatic
- Perk 2: Quick
VARGO 52 recommended attachments
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Barrel: 18.6” Task Force
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip
- Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd
6) Volk and ZRG 20mm
The last of JGOD's "top-tier viable" picks is the Volk and ZRG combo. The Volk, similar to Armaguerra 43, is a very viable sniper support gun, which works very well with heavy-hitting sniper rifles such as the ZRG 20mm. This combo is mostly suited for large maps and areas such as Caldera.
Volk recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Perfectionist
- Perk 2: On-Hand
ZRG recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor
- Barrel: 43.9" Combat Recon
- Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
- Magazine: 5 Rnd
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
7) RA 225 and MG 82
Coming in as "Honorable Mention", RA 225 is the latest Vanguard SMG that was added with Warzone Season 5. While not completely overpowered, RA 225 does deliver a great performance. A little balance update to the magazine can put this gun in the meta.
JGOD pairs RA 225 with an interesting weapon that most players are not familiar with. MG 82 from Black Ops Cold War has come to prominence after recent changes to the Vanguard optics. In fact, the LMG's recoil and performance are quite similar to UGM-8.
RA 225 recommended attachments
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Urban Rapid 11"
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Moravec MB
- Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine - 9mm 55 Round Drums
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Taped Grip
- Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand
- Perk 2 - On-hand
MG 82 recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Barrel: 16.4” Task Force
- Underbarrel: Field Agent grip
- Magazine: Fast Mag
8 - 9) Automaton and AMP (Regain build)
Falling into JGOD's custom "regain" weapon class, curated to provide maximum output once a player comes back from Gulag, the Automaton replaces KG M40 while the AMP machine pistol remains the same. Holding eighth and ninth place on the list, the loadout varies based on its Restock or Ghost perks.
Automaton recommended attachments
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - ZAC 600mm BFA
- Optics - M38/Slate 2.5x Custom
- Stock - Anastasia Padded
- Underbarrel -Carver Foregrip
- Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mags
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Polymer Grip
- Perk 1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - On-Hand
AMP recommended attachments
- Muzzle - Agency Suppressor
- Barrel - 6.4" Task Force
- Laser - Ember Sighting Point
- Magazine - Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag
- Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap
10) Type 100 and M1 Garand
Last but not least is JGOD's experimental loadout featuring Type 100 and M1 Garand. The YouTuber has commended the former weapon multiple times for its superior performance in 1v1.
With that being said, paired with Type 100 is the M1 Garland marksman rifle. While not JGOD's personal favorite, he has considered this weapon based on K/D and other factors. M1 Garand is better suited for shorter maps due to its small magazine capacity.
Type 100 recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid
- Underbarrel: SG98 Compact
- Stock: Warubachi Grip Folding
- Magazine: .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Leather Grip
- Perk 1: Sleight of Hand
- Perk 2: Quick
M1 Garand recommended attachments
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Barrel: CGC Ironsides
- Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip
- Stock: Chariot S3 TC
- Magazine: 303 British 16 Round Clips
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stripped Grip
- Perk 1: Hardscope
- Perk 2: On-Hand
Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand is currently playable on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.