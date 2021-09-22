Roblox Evolution Evade Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Evolution Evade is a tower defense simulator based on a game known as Age of Wars.

Players in Roblox Evolution Evade must band together to create the perfect tower defense strategy. Different eras such as the Stone Age and Future Age exist, with each sending different types of enemies to attack the tower.

Roblox Evolution Evade has a handful of promotional codes available for newer and older players alike. These codes will grant gamers Credits, EXP, and more, so they can start defending their tower from the get-go.

Codes for Roblox Evolution Evade (September 2021)

Active Codes

These codes should be redeemed as soon as possible, so players can get the rewards before they expire. The in-game currency of Roblox Evolution Evade is 'Credits,' which aren't hard to come by, but using these codes to obtain more is definitely welcome.

Discord: Redeem this code for 500 Credits

Redeem this code for 500 Credits DvPlays: Redeem this code for 420 Credits

Redeem this code for 420 Credits JustHarrison: Redeem this code for 400 Credits and 69 EXP

Redeem this code for 400 Credits and 69 EXP GDI: Redeem this code for the Chef Knight Skin

Redeem this code for the Chef Knight Skin UpdateFinally: Redeem this code for 350 Credits and EXP

Expired Codes

WoahFreeCash: Redeem this code for free Credits

How to redeem codes in Roblox Evolution Evade

Redeeming codes is a little more complex in Roblox Evolution Evade than it is in some of the other Roblox games. Players will need to launch the game and find it buried within some menus.

Click the menu button on the left side of the screen. It is the icon with three dots and three lines and is the only button located on that side.

Once the menu opens, click on Shop to open a new window.

The top right corner of the Shop window will have a textbox where one can input their Roblox Evolution Evade codes.

Copy and paste the code into that textbox and press the 'Confirm' button underneath.

If the code has been entered correctly and is still active, users will be informed that the code redemption was successful. Players should now have their reward, whether it is increased Credits, EXP, or a new skin.

