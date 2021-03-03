Pokemon types have risen and fallen over time, and the weakest types have taken on different meanings. With eighteen total types in Pokemon by Generation VIII, the rankings are nearly set, and some types were neglected when compared to types such as Steel and Dragon.

Some of the types that are considered weak in Pokemon have had Generations where some of the strongest Pokemon sat in the category. But most of the types on the list are considered weak due to the amount of weakness that they have, and as Generations go on, it only gets worse.

Until Game Freak decides to revamp some of the weakest types in Pokemon, there are a certain handful that are always tough to use throughout a game.

Top 5 weakest Pokemon types

#5 - Psychic

Psychic-types are the poster children for Pokemon that were once one of the strongest forces in Generation I, and began to fall once Game Freak needed to implement a counter. Dark-type was added as a direct answer to Psychic which dominated to an extent.

In the current state of the game, Psychic isn't horribly useless. But it's too mediocre and weak in the wrong spots to compete.

#4 - Grass

Compared to Psychic-type Pokemon, Grass-types suffer a bit more from weaknesses. Grass is weak to five other types and even worse, it is also resisted by seven other types.

Along with the the low super effective rate in types, Grass-types have the capacity for a ton of damage done to them, without any of the offensive trade-offs. Of course some types will be countered by Grass, but not enough.

#3 - Rock

Rock types are like Grass but without the hindrance of offensive capabilities. In fact, Rock has some of the best offensive abilities overall, but it's not even nearly worth the amount of damage they are vulnerable to taking.

Unfortunately, even some of the best Rock-type options are far too susceptible to weaknesses, and it makes them very difficult to pull off.

#2 - Bug

Like Grass, Bug-types are missing far too much in terms of both offensive and defensive capabilities. It makes them weak defensively and offensively, which is clearly a problem in battles.

They have one advantage in early evolutions, but they don't scale later on. Some Bug-types are incredibly powerful, but that's despite Bug-typing most of the time, not because of it.

#1 - Ice

An argument can be made for Bug-type to be the weakest type in Pokemon, but Ice just has far too many weaknesses. It has some decent offensive abilities and can destroy types like Dragon. But Water-type Pokemon can use the best Ice moves anyway.

Ice essentially has as many weaknesses as Rock-types do, and it makes them very difficult to use on a team without wasting a slot.

