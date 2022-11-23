Call of Duty Warzone 2 is the latest Battle Royale that Activision released on November 16 to become the front-running title in the genre. Carrying forward the legacy of its predecessor, the game packs amazing graphics along with massive changes in movement and combat mechanics that came alongside Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone 2 shares the advanced weapon configuration system with Modern Warfare 2 which allows players to modify and alter the base nature of any weapon and use it for a different scenario on the battleground. This in-depth platform has enabled fans to explore the various strengths and weaknesses of different weapons while utilizing a variety of attachments.

Players will mostly equip their loadouts with the most popular weapons along with a suitable meta build to increase their chances of winning every encounter with enemy operators. This leaves out other unexplored weapons in the class that packs a similar level of lethality as the meta weapons.

Warzone 2 FSS Hurricane best build

Activision’s Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 share a common arsenal of weapons that is contained in a total of ten weapon classes. Season 1 for both games and a new Battle Pass released alongside Warzone 2 expanded the collection of armaments and provided a wider selection of weapons to the player base.

The FSS Hurricane belongs to the Sub Machine Gun weapon category with a comparatively balanced set of stats. The damage output of the gun reaches its full potential due to its high fire rate and movement speed. This weapon can be used in the primary slot in certain scenarios but is generally used for aggressive assaults on enemies and as sniper support.

The FSS Hurricane is originally from the M4 weapon platform and offers family progression that unlocks multiple attachments and receivers. The weapon can maintain a solid damage output even when used in medium-range gunfights. With the correct choice of attachments, this gun can quickly become a lethal instrument that can melt enemy teams.

Recommended build:

Barrel: FSS-X7 Barrel

FSS-X7 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Demo Quicksilver Stock

Demo Quicksilver Stock Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

The FSS-X7 barrel increases hip fire accuracy, damage range, and bullet velocity while masking the exact position of the player with great sound suppression.

The FSS OLE-V laser is a great attachment that increases the ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed and boosts the aim stability of the weapon. The Demo Quicksilver stock further increases the ADS speed and sprint speed, which increases the weapon’s movement stats and makes it easier to traverse the map while taking gunfights.

The Commando Foregrip stabilizes the recoil and aiming ability of the weapon without taking a toll on the increased movement stats. The Sakin ZX rear grip increases recoil control and enhances the handling stats while using the FSS Hurricane.

This build focuses primarily on increasing agility with the weapon in hand as well as making it a viable choice for medium-range gunfights on the battlefield. This concludes with the most effective weapon build for the FSS Hurricane SMG that players can equip and rampage about in Warzone 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes