Wuthering Waves Marks of the Wild event Day 7 guide (End of the Hunt)

The final stage of the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves called End of the Hunt is available, bringing you three more challenges to complete and claim rewards. The ongoing puzzle event in the game will last till September 22, 2025, and you can obtain several in-game items such as Shell Credits, Tuners, and specifically Astrites in Wuthering Waves by solving puzzles.

Let's take a look at all of the solutions for the End of the Hunt stage in the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves.

How to complete Stage 7 - End of the Hunt in the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves

Here are all of the solutions for the three challenges for the End of the Hunt stage in the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves.

Easy

Easy (Image via Kuro Games)

Drag the Havoc Block at the top and place it beside the one on the left. Drag the segment and connect it with the one in the bottom row. Drag the Spectro block located in the bottom row and place it beside the one in the right side. Drag the Spectro segment and connect it to the one on the top row. Now drag the Havoc segment and place it to the left, connecting all 4 together.

Then take the left-most Aero Block and place it beside the one on the right. Drag the segment to the bottom and place it beside the one there horizontally. Drag the Spectro segment and connect it with the one on the left. Now move the Aero segment and connect it with the the Block that is left on the top row, solving the puzzle.

Astrite x 30

Premium Resonance Potion x 2

Shell Credit x 20000

Hard

Hard (Image via Kuro Games)

Take the Havoc Block from the second row and place it to the left of the one in the fifth row. Now drag the segment further to the left and place it on top of the Havoc Block on the sixth row. Take the Spectro Block in the second row and place it beside the one on the first row. Drag the Havoc segment and place it accordingly to complete the first part of the puzzle.

Drag the Spectro segment to the fifth row, connecting the three Blocks horizontally. Place the entire segment on the bottom row, completing the second set of the puzzle.

Take the top-most Aero Block and place it beside the one in the sixth row. Bring it down and connect it to the Aero Block in the bottom row horizontally. Drag the segment to the third row, and you will complete the second difficulty of the puzzle.

Astrite x 30

Premium Resonance Potion x 2

Shell Credit x 30000

Expert

Expert (Image via Kuro Games)

Connect the bottom-left Havoc Block to the top-right one by placing it above the other. You will need to do the same for the Aero Block on the bottom-right with the one on the top-left. Take it and place it to the top-right section, connecting the Aero Blocks in an L-shape. Do the same for the Havoc Blocks, placing the segment to the top-left.

Drag the Spectro Block from the middle section and place it beside the one in the bottom-right. Drag the segment and move it to the bottom-left section, placing it on the sixth row. Move the Havoc Block to connect it with the remaining one in the bottom-right section.

Take the Spectro Segment and place it on the second column of the top row, connecting it with the Block on the top-left section. Move the Aero segment to the bottom-left section, and the Spectro segment to the top-right section. This will connect all of the Blocks, completing the End of the Hunt stage of the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves.

Here are all of the rewards for solving the final challenge of the End of the Hunt stage in the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves:

Forgery Advanced Supply x 3

Advanced Enclosure Tank x 6

Shell Credit x 30000

Below you can find the solutions for the other stages in the Marks of the Hunt event in Wuthering Waves.

