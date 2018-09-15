Formula 1 unveils images of racing-friendly concept car

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 74 // 15 Sep 2018, 09:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Singapore, Sep 15 (PTI) Formula 1 motorsport boss Ross Brawn has unveiled three concept images of cars for the 2021 F1 season, saying the radical changes will make racing more competitive.

"When we started looking at the 2021 concept car, the primary objective was to enable the cars to race well together. What we established early on in our research is the cars we have now are very bad in following each other," he said two days ahead Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.

"I'm pretty optimistic we are going to produce some great looking cars that are going to be able to race each other more closely," he said.

Brawn said the cars will be slower than the current ones but will be better for racing.

"Once the cars get within a few car lengths of each other, they lose 50 percent of their downforce. But with what we are aiming, the loss of downforce will be reduced to 20 percent," said the Briton, who has worked with top teams like Ferrari and Mercedes.

The 63-year-old said all the changes are being made keeping the fans' interest in mind.

"The fan is the king. That is the philosophy of Chase Carey and Sean Bratches," he said referring to the Formula 1 CEO and commercial head respectively.

The images of 2021 cars have received rave reviews from drivers including reigning champion Lewis Hamilton. Brawn said it is important to have spectacular looking cars on the grid.

"I see no reason why we cannot have exciting looking cars. It frustrates me when a car in a video game looks better than the car that we are racing out on track. That is not to say we pay total homage to what will look great in a video game. It has to be a great racing car," he added.