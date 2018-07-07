Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1 2018: Hamilton snatches pole position from Vettel for British GP

Associated Press
NEWS
News
34   //    07 Jul 2018, 20:34 IST

AP Image

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton prevailed in a tight battle with Formula One leader Sebastian Vettel to snatch pole position on Saturday for the British Grand Prix.

It's the fourth consecutive pole position for Hamilton at Silverstone, his sixth overall on the track, and his 50th for Mercedes.

"I gave it everything I could, it was so close with the Ferraris," said Hamilton, whose comeback after being behind Vettel set off celebrations among fans. "I'm so grateful for the support."

Vettel, who leads Hamilton by one point going into the 10th of 21 races, was faster than Hamilton until the British driver went again to finish 0.044 seconds ahead.

"It felt like the most pressurized lap I've ever had," Hamilton said. "I'm happy for the fans. I hope I can do it for them tomorrow."

Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari finished third, ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, while Austrian GP winner Max Verstappen was fifth and his Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo sixth.

Hamilton will be chasing a fifth straight victory and a record sixth overall in his home race on Sunday.

Both Mercedes drivers failed to finish in Austria due to team errors, and Hamilton was grateful that the problems they had in Spielberg have apparently been overcome.

Now it seems the biggest challenge will come from the Ferrari drivers. Raikkonen was less than one tenth of a second slower in final practice earlier Saturday, while Vettel was fastest in Friday's second practice.

Williams' woes continued in qualifying when Lance Stroll lost control and crashed out early in the session, with teammate Sergey Sirotkin following suit shortly afterward. The Russian was at least able to drive back to the pit lane, where Williams' deputy team principal Claire Harris held her head in her hands.

Williams has only four points this season and Harris acknowledged Friday that she had been "dreading" the team's home race.

Brendon Hartley, who crashed spectacularly in the morning practice, did not take part in qualifying. The New Zealander was fortunate to emerge unhurt after losing his front left wheel due to a suspected suspension failure, pitching the car off at speed in a shower of sparks and dust before slamming into the barriers.

Sunday's race is the last one in F1's inaugural triple-header after the Austrian and French GPs over the previous weekends.

British GP Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
