“I do believe that F1 is making a very serious mistake” - Fernando Alonso signing Aston Martin extension worries former TP

After Fernando Alonso's contract extension with Aston Martin, former team principal Eddie Jordan feels F1 is making a "serious mistake" with car regulations.

The Spaniard recently signed a new contract with the team which extends till at least the 2026 F1 season. Currently the oldest driver on the grid at 42, Alonso has been performing spectacularly for his age, defeating many young drivers. However, Eddie Jordan feels that the sport is making a mistake with the drivability of the cars.

Appearing on the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan discussed the young talents waiting to make their mark on the Formula 1 grid. When asked if Fernando Alonso is "hanging on" in the sport for a long time, he said (via PlanetF1):

“Hanging on, I think, but he’s able to drive the car as quickly as anyone else, so why shouldn’t he? I can see people for and against it.

“Whether I’m against it is not his fault. I’m blaming the cars. I’ll never say a Formula 1 car is easy to drive, but it is easier to drive [today]."

Eddie Jordan stated that with the new regulations and the increased weight of the current generation of F1 cars, they have become relatively easier to drive compared to the cars in the late 90s and early 2000s. He further stated that if Alonso was asked to drive the cars from that era, he would withdraw.

This is where he feels, that F1 is making a "serious mistake."

"I think at, 45 years of age, if you asked Alonso to go back into a car that is similar 20-odd years ago, I think he would have retired by now and I think a young, up-and-coming person would have had a chance.

"No reflection on Alonso – it’s not his fault – but I do believe that Formula 1 is making a very serious mistake."

Fernando Alonso debuted in F1 back in 2001 and has raced since then. Although he retired at the end of the 2018 season, he returned in 2021 with Alpine and then moved to Aston Martin in 2023. He finished within the top three multiple times throughout the season.

The team has seemingly locked him in for the coming years as well. He also told the media that he signed the "longest contract" of his career.

Fernando Alonso remains motivated after singing his career's "longest contract"

The 42-year-old still sounds motivated to battle at the front of the F1 grid. Although Max Verstappen and Red Bull have control of the grid at the front, the new regulations in the 2026 season might bring major changes. Given the fact that he will stay at the team throughout that season as well, he can get back to winning ways.

While the exact duration of the contract is unknown, Fernando Alonso recently told the media including Sportskeeda that it is the "longest contract" he signed in his career. He said:

“This is the longest contract I’ve ever signed in my career, so this is something that will keep me linked with Aston for many, many years to come. Let’s see which role, let’s see how many more years I will drive.

"But even after driving, I will use 25 plus years experience in F1 plus another 10 or 15 outside F1, so nearly 40 years of experience. I’m extremely motivated.”

Fernando Alonso finished the 2023 season in fourth place in the championship, tied with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari on points. After the first five races of this season, he sits in eighth place with 31 points.