IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 13 - RR vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The high-flying Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th match of the Tata IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 5th.

Players playing in Match 12: Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits), and Nicholas Pooran (WK) (SRH) (9 Credits).

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran. (Power Wicketkeeper used)

Credits Remaining: 0.

Total Points: 4768.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 12 - SRH vs LSG

I'm opting to minimize my transfers for this match, and plan to make one regular and one uncapped transfer despite having only two players.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Tuesday, April 5th.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1. Transfers remaining: 108.

1) Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) - OUT| Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN.

2) Nicholas Pooran (WK) (SRH) (9 Credits) - OUT| Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

The Wankhede Stadium has been the lowest-scoring of all three venues this season, and I'm expecting another sluggish encounter between RR and RCB on Tuesday. As a result, I'm settling for only one transfer in, with my uncapped player also from the next match.

Tilak Varma was scintillating to watch against RR, and his performance with the bat was one of the positives despite the defeat for MI. Expect him to light up the Wankhede once more.

The in-form Wanindu Hasaranga is one to watch out for in this game. Despite the high proportion of left-handers in RR's lineup, he should be the strike bowler in the middle overs for RCB. He could also have a role to play with the bat, considering how strong RR's bowling lineup is.

Shikhar Dhawan and Nicholas Pooran are my transfers out. While Pooran was an obvious choice to transfer out, I had the option of retaining Dhawan and selling Quinton de Kock. However, with LSG having a quick turnaround before their next game, it made more sense to hold de Kock over Dhawan.

While I have stopped with one transfer, for now, I can change my decision and select another player based on the pitch report and toss.

I'll have four credits to spend after making the transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 13 - RR vs RCB

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 13 - RR vs RCB.

While Nicholas Pooran could've gotten me some more points, I'm happy with how the last game went, with the Power Wicketkeeper booster working well. I hope to carry this momentum into the new week and maintain my good transfer efficiency.

Having only three players from this match could be risky, but it could prove valuable if the limited players I select do perform well. While I don't expect much from young Yashasvi Jaiswal, both Yuzvendra Chahal and Wanindu Hasaranga could extend their excellent start to the season.

With an exciting roster of games to follow, I'm looking forward to this week's Tata IPL 2022.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 13 - Summary

Players playing in Match 13: Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8 Credits), and Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits).

Captaincy: If I do stick with only three players from this match, the captaincy debate will only be between Yuzvendra Chahal and Wanindu Hasaranga. The toss will help me decide between the two leg-spinners.

Other Players

Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 15.

Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 16.

Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 14.

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 16.

Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 14.

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 14.

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 17.

KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 15.

