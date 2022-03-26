IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 2 - DC vs MI and Match 3- PBKS vs RCB| IPL Fantasy Tips

It's Day 2of Tata IPL 2022, and we already have the first double header of the season. Delhi Capitals (DC) will go up against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the afternoon game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second game of the day at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer | Vice-Captain: Venkatesh Iyer.

Credits Remaining: 0.

After having six players from the opener to play the Power Batter booster, I only have two players from this game. So I'll use two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 03:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 27.

Note: The team suggested is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 128.

1) Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits) - OUT | Prithvi Shaw (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits) - IN.

2) Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits) - IN.

3) Ambati Rayudu (BAT) (CSK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT| Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits)- IN (Uncapped Transfer).

With not many uncapped players from this IPL game, I've decided to bring in Arshdeep Singh from the PBKS-RCB fixture. However, I could take a punt on Murugan Ashwin if he plays.

The transfers from this game are pretty self-explanatory. With MI boasting a new-look bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah is the most reliable and safest option. While the wicket should be on the slower side, Bumrah is someone who could pick up wickets in any conditions.

Prithvi Shaw is my second transfer in from this IPL game. His knowledge of the various Mumbai tracks makes him a quality option both for DC and for our Fantasy teams. After a couple of inconsistent IPL seasons, he'll look to make this one his own and get off to a good start against MI.

My transfers out were decided by nothing more than funds. While I'd like to retain Shreyas Iyer and Gaikwad, they're too expensive to hold on to when their teams don't play anytime soon.

I'll have zero credits in the bank after making the following transfers:

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 2 - DC vs MI

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan (MI) (WK) (9.5 Credits).

Batters: Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), Prithvi Shaw (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits), Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), and Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits).

All-Rounders: Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits).

Bowlers: Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits), Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits), and Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (GT) (9 Credits).

In Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw and Jasprit Bumrah, I feel I have a solid quartet of players from Match 2 of IPL 2022.

The pitch is expected to be slow, so a slightly low-scoring game could be on the cards. With no known uncapped player likely to play a prominent role for either team, I've opted to use it to bring in Arshdeep Singh from PBKS.

I'm happy with how the team is ahead of this IPL game and am optimistic about the position it leaves me in for future matches.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 2 - Summary

Players playing in Match 2: Ishan Kishan (MI) (WK) (9.5 Credits), Prithvi Shaw (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits), Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits), and Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits).

Captaincy: All four players are good captaincy picks in their own right, and the toss should have a huge bearing on my final decision. However, Bumrah and Ishan Kishan have the edge over their DC counterparts, owing to their consistency and better points potential.

Other Players

Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 6.

Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 7.

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 3.

Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 3.

Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 4.

Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 6.

Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 3.

How will Mayank Agarwal(R) fare on his captaincy debut?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 3 of IPL 2022 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Credits Remaining: 0.

With three players already in my team for this game, I'm looking to use one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 27.

Note: The team suggested is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1. Transfers remaining: 127.

1) Prithvi Shaw (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits) - IN.

2) Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits) - OUT| Mahipal Lomror (ALL) (RCB) (6 Credits) (Uncapped Transfer).

I've opted to stick with the two transfers for this game, with three players already in my team. I've transferred Bumrah out, as he's too costly to hold on to for too long. There's no specific reason for transferring Shaw out, and I could also take Shardul Thakur out in upcoming games.

Virat Kohli is my marquee transfer for this game. After relinquishing his RCB captaincy and being free of that burden, I expect him to have an excellent season. He has a good record against Punjab Kings, and if he could brave the threat posed by Rahul Chahar's leg-spin, he could make merry in this game.

For my uncapped pick, I'm opting for Mahipal Lomror. The power-hitting all-rounder could play the role Glenn Maxwell does in this game and could contribute both with bat and ball. He's a handy budget option at six credits.

I'll have two credits in the bank for future moves after these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 3 - PBKS vs RCB

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan (MI) (WK) (9.5 Credits).

Batters: Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits), Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), and Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits).

All-Rounders: Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits) and Mahipal Lomror (ALL) (PBKS) (6 Credits).

Bowlers: Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits), and Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (GT) (9 Credits).

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli are at the top of the order in my IPL Fantasy team, forming a decent Indian batting core. Both IPL veterans will look to get their campaigns off to strong starts. On a good batting track, expect them to make some good scores. Mahipal Lomror could get points from both batting and bowling.

Arshdeep Singh has been one of the few positives for Punjab Kings in the last few IPL seasons, so the franchise rightfully retained him ahead of the 2022 edition. The left-arm seamer should operate with the new ball and at the death and pick up a few wickets.

Harshal Patel had a great campaign last year. After his exploits with the ball that won him the Purple Cap in IPL 2021, he also performed well in the opportunities he received with the national team. He's likely to be RCB's premier death bowler and should continue to pick up hordes of wickets.

With a balanced and strong team, I'm pleased with the position I find myself in.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 3 - Summary

Players playing in Match 3: Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), and Mahipal Lomror (ALL) (RCB) (6 Credits).

Captaincy: The pitch at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy should favour seamers more than spinners. That makes both batters and pace bowlers good captaincy options. As usual, I'll make my final choice after the toss.

Other Players

Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 6.

Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 7.

Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 10.

Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 4.

Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 6.

Ishan Kishan (MI) (WK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 9.

