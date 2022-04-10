IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 20 - RR vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) in the second match of a Sunday doubleheader at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will follow a meeting between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium.

Players playing in Match 19: David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits), Pat Cummins (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), and Sarfaraz Khan (BAT) (DC) (7 Credits).

Credits Remaining: 11.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 19 - KKR vs DC.

As I'm using my Power Overseas Player booster in this game, I need to bring in two more foreigners. Therefore, I'll use two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Sunday, 10th April.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 98.

1) Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits) - OUT| Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Pat Cummins (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT| Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - OUT| Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT) (5.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

My transfers for this game are straightforward and don't need much explanation. With a maximum of four overseas players in every IPL Fantasy team, I need to get the top four overseas players from the game in my starting XI to make the most of the booster.

While I already had Jason Holder and Quinton de Kock in my team, I'm adding Trent Boult and Jos Buttler to join them. The other overseas players don't have the consistency or the points potential of the aforementioned ones. While Buttler has been exceptional and is still in possession of the Orange Cap, Boult has also made a decent start to the season.

My uncapped transfer is from tomorrow's gane between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH(. Batting at No. 3 for the Titans, young Sai Sudharsan is an IPL Fantasy gem. At 5.5 credits, he should offer excellent value throughout the season.

I'll have a total of 12.5 credits in the bank for future transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 20 - RR vs LSG

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 20 - RR vs LSG.

We're 20 games into IPL Fantasy 2022, and it's time to use the last limited-time booster. They have been an intriguing addition to the IPL Fantasy roster and have made Fantasy managers plan differently to use them effectively.

The last of those boosters is the Power Overseas Player booster, and Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Jos Buttler and Trent Boult will be the beneficiaries. There isn't much risk involved in these selections, and I'm looking for a big score in this game.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 20 - Summary

Players playing in Match 20: Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits), Jason Holder (ALL) (LSG) (9.5 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits), and Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits).

Captaincy: All four players are excellent captaincy options on their own, and I can't make any decision without the help of the toss and the pitch report.

Other Players

Akash Deep (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 22.

Anuj Rawat (WK) (RCB) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 22.

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 21.

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 21

Basil Thampi (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 23.

Sarfaraz Khan (BAT) (DC) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 27.

Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT) (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 21.

