IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 24 - RR vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals square off against the Gujarat Titans in the 24th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Thursday, April 14, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 23: Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), Basil Thampi (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits), Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits), and Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits)

Captain: Jonny Bairstow | Vice-captain: Ishan Kishan

Credits Remaining: 5

Total Points: 8049

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 23 - MI vs PBKS.

Since I already have four players from this fixture, I won't use any regular transfer and only my uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 14

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 0 Transfers remaining: 90

1) Basil Thampi (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

I'm happy to be in a position where I can save transfers. With four quality options in my team, I don't need to bring in any player from this match. Therefore, I'm using my uncapped transfer to get the in-form Abhishek Sharma from the upcoming SRH-KKR game.

I plan to transfer Basil Thampi out since I have three other MI players.

I'll have 4.5 credits in the bank post these moves.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 24 - RR vs GT

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 24 - RR vs GT.

With four solid options in my team, I'm optimistic about my chances in this match. Jos Buttler endured a rare bad outing last time out and his battle against the lethal GT bowling attack will be an exciting watch.

Hardik Pandya has been very consistent so far and I'm likely to hand him the captain's armband once more. Lockie Ferguson has blown hot and cold so far. After being taken for plenty of runs in the last match, he'll look to bounce back against RR.

Lastly, Yuzvendra Chahal has been in imperious form so far. He could spin a web around the GT batters and continue his wicket-taking run.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 24 - Summary

Players playing in Match 24: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), and Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits)

Captaincy: Hardik Pandya is once again my frontrunner for the captaincy. He has threatened to pick up more wickets than he has and I'm hoping he delivers a good performance with the ball in addition to his exploits with the bat. All the other three options are equally good as vice-captains. I am leaning towards Chahal, however, owing to his wicket-taking ability.

Other Players

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 25

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 27

Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 28

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 26

Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 26

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 26

Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 25

