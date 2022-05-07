IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 52 - PBKS vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips 

The Punjab Kings square off against the Rajasthan Royals in the 52nd match of Tata IPL 2022 on Saturday, May 7, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match will be the first of a doubleheader, with LSG and KKR facing off in the second game.

I made an extra transfer in the GT-MI match, bringing in Ishan Kishan for Ruturaj Gaikwad. I also changed my uncapped transfer to bring Kuldeep Sen in.

Players playing in Match 51: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), and Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits)

Captain: Ishan Kishan | Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

Credits Remaining: 6

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 51 - GT vs MI

I have two players from this match and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 03:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 7

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 40

1) Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) - OUT | Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) - OUT | Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

I'm giving Jonny Bairstow another go as he moves to the top of the order. As a Punjab fan, watching him struggle hasn't been fun viewing, but a day game at the Wankhede Stadium on a good wicket could change his fortunes. PBKS can't afford to slip up, and being one of their star batters, Bairstow could finally step up and play the big knock expected of him.

I usually don't double up on the Top 3 but Sanju Samson against PBKS is a different beast. Yes, it's a different bowling attack. But at the Wankhede Stadium under the scorching sun, the RR skipper could produce another excellent knock.

As for my uncapped transfer, I'm bringing in the in-form left-arm quick Mohsin Khan from the LSG-KKR match.

As for the transfers out, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma make way. Since KKR is MI's next opponent, I'll have enough cover for that match with SKY and any retained KKR player. While I wouldn't have minded retaining Shubman Gill over Hardik Pandya, I have to hold the latter to fulfill the quota of all-rounders in my team.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 52 - PBKS vs RR

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 52 - PBKS vs RR

The last couple of games have gone well but matches like these with highly-owned players like Buttler and Chahal make the difference. I have a hard choice to make on Chahal, but as of now, I'm leaning towards ignoring him for this match.

Despite his lean patch, my expectations from Jonny Bairstow are high, and hopefully, he plays a match-winning knock for PBKS. Sanju Samson showed restraint in his patient half-century against KKR. If he can avoid losing his wicket against the run of play, he could have a field day against the PBKS bowling attack.

I'm also open to captaining Jos Buttler, who should bounce back after a scratchy knock against KKR.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 52 - Summary

Players playing in Match 52: Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Kuldeep Sen (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits), and Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits)

Captaincy: It will be a tough call on the captaincy, with Bairstow, Samson, and Buttler vying for the two spots. I hope the toss gives me enough clarity to make my decision.

Other Players

Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 54

Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 54

Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 55

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 54

Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 56

Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 53

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 57

Edited by Ritwik Kumar