IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 58 - RR vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals lock horns in what is a must-win game for the latter on Wednesday, May 11, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

I went for Sai Kishore as my uncapped transfer over Mohsin Khan, and since I transferred Shreyas Iyer out instead of Ishan Kishan, I had to get Shubman Gill instead of Hardik Pandya.

Players playing in Match 57: Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (BOWL) (GT) (7 Credits), and KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits)

Captain: Krunal Pandya | Vice-captain: KL Rahul

Credits Remaining: 1.5

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 57 - GT vs LSG

I have three players from this match and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Wednesday, May 11

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 27

1) KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) - OUT | Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (BOWL) (GT) (7 Credits) - OUT | Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

With LSG's next match in M63, I'm letting KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya go. Sai Kishore also makes way as I retain Shubman Gill.

As for the transfers in, I don't want to lose any rank by going rogue at this stage of the season and am sticking with this season's form pair, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal. Buttler scored a hundred in the first fixture and hasn't really kicked on in the last couple of matches. He will look to get a big score in this match.

Chahal bounced back strongly after a couple of quiet games against PBKS. With the wickets slowing down, spinners, especially top spinners like him, become must-haves.

As for my uncapped transfer, I'm making one well in advance by bringing Arshdeep Singh in. Since I have enough players from both M58 and M59, I feel it'd be better to use the uncapped transfers wisely to get players in from M60 and M61.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 58 - RR vs DC

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 58 - RR vs DC

While I was slightly disappointed at not captaining the right players, I don't mind the overall result of the LSG-GT match after bringing Shubman Gill as one of my transfers. However, it is a warning sign of more low-scoring games ahead and I have to tread carefully in those games.

As for this match, I have five proper players in Warner, Kuldeep Yadav, Samson, Buttler, and Chahal. Kuldeep has gone for runs in the last few fixtures and I'm expecting him to come back strong like Chahal did. I'm also expecting runs from Buttler.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 58 - Summary

Players playing in Match 55: David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits), and Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits)

Captaincy: All five players are solid captaincy options on their day although some are in better form compared to others. The toss and pitch report will be crucial in making this decision.

Other Players

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 60

Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 60

Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 59

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 59

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 62

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 59

Edited by Ritwik Kumar