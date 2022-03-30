IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 6 - RCB vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the sixth game of Tata IPL 2022 on Wednesday, March 30, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

While I suggested Sanju Samson as my captain and Nathan Coulter-Nile as my vice-captain for the previous game, an unfortunate error led to the opposite in my Fantasy team, resulting in a loss of points.

Players playing in Match 5: Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits), Nathan Coulter-Nile (BOWL) (RR) (8 Credits), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8 Credits).

Captain: Nathan Coulter-Nile | Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson.

Credits Remaining: 2.5.

I plan to use the Power Bowler booster in this game. To maximize the chip, I'll make two regular and one uncapped transfer despite already owning four players.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Wednesday, March 30.

Note: The team suggested is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 121.

1) Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits)- OUT| Mohammed Siraj (BOWL) (RCB) (8.5 Credits)- IN.

2) Nathan Coulter-Nile (BOWL) (RR) (8 Credits) - OUT| Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) - OUT| Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

All three transfers are focussed on bringing in bowlers, as I plan to use the Power Bowler booster for this game. While I initially planned to transfer Yashasvi Jaiswal out, Nathan Coulter-Nile's last-over injury against SRH means the latter will be the one making way.

Shivam Mavi is the uncapped transfer for the RCB-KKR game. There aren't many other uncapped bowling options to select from. Mavi is a handy wicket-taker, and his skiddy lengths and seam movement with the new ball could help him land some breakthroughs.

The other two bowlers are crucial to their team's chances. While RCB's Mohammed Siraj has become one of their most trusted bowlers, Varun Chakravarthy is among the best spinners in the league.

Siraj will look to bounce back from the thrashing he received in the opening game. Meanwhile, Chakravarthy will look to choke the opposition with his bowling along with Sunil Narine.

I'll have 1.5 credits remaining in the bank for future transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 6 - RCB vs KKR

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 6- RCB vs KKR

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits) and Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits).

Batters: Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8 Credits), and Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits).

All-Rounders: Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits).

Bowlers: Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Mohammed Siraj (BOWL) (RCB) (8.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), and Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits).

With seven players from this game, I aim to move up the rankings by using the Power Bowler booster effectively.

In addition to the four bowlers from this game, I also have the KKR openers and Virat Kohli. While Rahane and Kohli got among the runs in their respective opening games, Venkatesh Iyer will look to start well this time around.

While it makes captaincy difficult, it's always good to have more players from one game, and I'm happy with how the team is shaping up.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 6 - Summary

Players playing in Match 6: Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Mohammed Siraj (BOWL) (RCB) (8.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits), and Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits).

Captaincy: It'll be tough to decide how to approach captaincy in this game. With the booster in play, it makes sense to make bowlers the captain or the vice-captain. However, the DY Patil Stadium is likely to create a high-scoring contest, so looking past Virat Kohli or Venkatesh Iyer could be a mistake. That's a dilemma I'll deal with after the toss.

Other Players

Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 7.

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 9.

Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 7.

Nathan Coulter-Nile (BOWL) (RR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 9.

