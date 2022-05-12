IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 60 - RCB vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Punjab Kings in the 60th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Friday, May 13, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 59: Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits), Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), and DJ Bravo (BOWL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits)

Captain: Moeen Ali | Vice-captain: DJ Bravo

Credits Remaining: 5

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 59 - CSK vs MI

I have two players from this match and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Friday, May 13

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 23

1) DJ Bravo (BOWL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits) - IN

2) Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

I'm surprised I haven't brought Kohli into my team yet. I like to back out-of-form players who are differentials and hope that they pick up form right when I select them for my team.

It's a good thing I haven't hoped for the same from Kohli because he has had a very disappointing season. However, with my overseas slots filled, I'm rolling the dice on him scoring runs against a side he batted pretty well against.

As for why the overseas slot is filled, Liam Livingstone is the answer. The PBKS all-rounder is due some runs and should take on RCB's middle-overs threat, Wanindu Hasaranga. He could also contribute some overs with the ball.

As for my uncapped transfer, I'm picking Abhishek Sharma from SRH's clash against KKR.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 60 - RCB vs PBKS

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 60 - RCB vs PBKS

I'm feeling a bit inadequate with my team for this match and could, very well, make an extra transfer before the deadline. Top on my list of fears is Glenn Maxwell finally firing when I don't have him on my team. The highly-owned Faf Du Plessis also did well against PBKS in the reverse fixture, and I don't see how I could include him.

As for the players I intend to have for this match, I'm still pensive about Virat Kohli. However, considering he opens the batting, he does have good points potential if we ignore the poor form. Arshdeep Singh and Josh Hazlewood have been economical but deserve more wickets for their troubles.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 60 - Summary

Players playing in Match 60: Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits), and Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits)

Captaincy: While all four players could be considered captaincy options, I'm excluding Arshdeep from the mix due to his lack of wickets. Livingstone's all-round abilities give him the edge over Kohli or Hazlewood to be the captain.

Other Players

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 63

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 61

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 62

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 63

Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 62

Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 62

Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 61

