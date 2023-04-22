IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 31 - MI vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians lock horns with the Punjab Kings in the 31st match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 22, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 30: Yudhvir Singh (BOWL) (LSG) (5 Credits), Rashid Khan (ALL) (GT) (10.5 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits), and Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits).

Credits Remaining: 2.5.

I have three players from this match in my team and will make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Saturday, April 22.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1. | Transfers Remaining: 87.

1) Rashid Khan (ALL) (GT) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) - IN.

2) Yudhvir Singh (BOWL) (LSG) (5 Credits) - OUT | Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm backing the same MI players who delivered against SRH to do the trick once more against the Punjab Kings.

The reason I'm sticking with Cameron Green instead of going for Ishan Kishan or even Rohit Sharma is that I want a player who bowls at the inexperienced PBKS batting order because they're almost guaranteed wickets, and in addition to batting at No.3, Green does just that.

Tilak Varma has been in terrific form this season, and he is an easy choice for the uncapped transfer.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 31 - MI vs PBKS: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 31 - MI vs PBKS

Players playing in Match 31: Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits), Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits), Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), and Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits).

Despite Jitesh's terrific knock against RCB, I won't be considering him for captaincy. Maybe it's time I start looking past Sam Curran as a captain pick, with Cameron Green a much better option on paper for this match. Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma are decent picks too.

Other players

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 32

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 33

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 33

Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 34

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 35

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 35

Poll : 0 votes