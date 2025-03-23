IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 2 - SRH vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2nd match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Match 1 of IPL Fantasy 2025 went decently with both the captain and vice-captain picks returning well. However, it turned out that despite being powered by the My11Circle game engine, the points system for the official IPL Fantasy game remained unchanged, making things a bit more balanced between batters and bowlers.

IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 1: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Liam Livingstone (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits), Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits), and Rasikh Salam (RCB) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits).

Captain: Sunil Narine. | Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli.

Total Points: 379.5.

I have three players from this fixture on my team and plan to make two transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 3.30 pm IST; Sunday, March 23.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 208.

1) Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Liam Livingstone (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Mohammed Shami (SRH) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - IN

I expect this match to be a real run-fest, and it'd be amiss to leave Yashasvi Jaiswal out of my team in such a match. I expect the southpaw to have a big season with the bat for RR, and it's a straight swap for Virat Kohli to bring him in.

Now that it's confirmed that the points system for this season is the same as the ones used in previous editions of IPL Fantasy, batters and bowlers are on fairly even footing.

That has made me opt to bring in Mohammed Shami, who could pick up wickets in pretty much every over he bowls. The movement he generates with the new ball, and his accuracy in the death overs make it likely that he will finish this match as SRH's highest wicket-taker.

RCB players in Kohli and Livingstone make way for these transfers because their next match is M8 vs CSK next Friday.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 2 - SRH vs RR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 2 - SRH vs RR

Players playing in Match 2: Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits), Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), Travis Head (SRH) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), and Mohammed Shami (SRH) (BOWL) (9 Credits).

Every player, barring Ishan Kishan, is someone I'd consider for captaincy in this fixture. For now, Sanju Samson, who possesses a stellar record in the first matches of IPL seasons, and the indomitable Travis Head, are the frontrunners for captaincy, with Shami making a strong case for vice-captaincy.

Other Players

Rasikh Salam (RCB) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 8

Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 6

Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 6

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 3

Rahul Tripathi (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 3

Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 4

