IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 44 - KKR vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) face off in the 44th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 26, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The decision to back Sam Curran over Ravindra Jadeja didn't work out, but Harshal Patel's four-wicket-haul somewhat made up for the damages.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 43: Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), Harshal Patel (SRH) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Jaydev Unadkat (SRH) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits), Zeeshan Ansari (SRH) (BOWL) (7 Credits), and Sam Curran (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits).

Captain: Sam Curran. | Vice-Captain: Harshal Patel.

Total Points: 14,270.5

I have no players from this fixture and plan to make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Saturday, April 26, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 85.

1) Sam Curran (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

3) Harshal Patel (SRH) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

4) Jaydev Unadkat (SRH) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - IN

The Knight Riders are in poor form coming into this match, but they'll definitely be determined to fare well against PBKS after their defeat to them earlier this season. I expect the KKR bowlers to rout the Punjab batters if the surface is bowler-friendly, with the entire PBKS side struggling against spin barring their skipper.

Sunil Narine is a must for me in all KKR matches, and this one is no different. Varun Chakaravarthy is pretty hard to afford, but Harshit Rana at nine credits offers an alternate addition to the KKR bowling attack. Rana is KKR's highest wicket-taker this season and his ability to strike at various stages of the game makes him a dangerous bowler.

Shreyas Iyer is due some runs after a string of low scores, and taking on his ex-teammates on his former home ground would be an ideal time to do it. I'm capping off the team selection with the pick of Ajinkya Rahane. The KKR captain has quietly gone about his business with class, top-scoring for his team this season. Against a pace-dominant PBKS bowling lineup, Rahane could make merry.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 44 - KKR vs PBKS: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 44 - KKR vs PBKS

Players playing in Match 44: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), and Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits).

All four players are theoretically considerable for captaincy, although Narine, as always, holds an edge over the rest.

Other Players

Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 46

Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 47

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 46

Rohit Sharma (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 45

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 45

Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 51

Zeeshan Ansari (SRH) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 51

