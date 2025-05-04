IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 53 - KKR vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off in the 53rd match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 4, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It's the first match of a doubleheader, with PBKS and LSG clashing later on.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 52: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Sam Curran (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits).

Captain: Sam Curran. | Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli.

Total Points: 17,344.5.

I have three players from this fixture on the team and plan to make three more transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Sunday, May 4, 3.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 60.

1) Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) - IN

2) Sam Curran (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits) - IN

With RCB's next game in M59, I'm content taking both my RCB players out along with Sam Curran, who frees up both an overseas and an all-rounder slot.

Sunil Narine is a must-have for KKR games, and his renewed confidence after producing a POTM-winning performance against DC bodes well for his Fantasy potential in this match. Varun Chakravarthy is KKR's leading wicket-taker this season, and against an out-of-form RR middle-order, he could have an enjoyable outing.

Lastly, I'm backing Ajinkya Rahane to come good with the bat this evening. He's batted quite well in home matches this season and loves pace on the ball. RR's spin-bowling lineup is one of the least threatening in the league, and a solid run-scoring outing awaits the KKR skipper this evening if he's fit to feature.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 53 - KKR vs RR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 53 - KKR vs RR

Players playing in Match 53: Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits), and Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits).

With six players from this fixture, there are a fair few captaincy options, but as always, Narine is heads and shoulders above the rest in terms of Fantasy potential. Jaiswal and Riyan Parag are next in the pecking order for vice-captaincy.

Other Players

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 54

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 57

Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 56

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 55

Mohammed Siraj (GT) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 56

