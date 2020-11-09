IPL Fantasy 2020: Best Fantasy XI for Matchday 50, The Final: MI vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians will take on the Delhi Capitals in the Final of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will also be the last Matchday of IPL Fantasy.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 49: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, T Natarajan, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Jason Holder | Vice-Captain: David Warner

Credits Remaining: 3

This is the last Matchday of the season, so IPL Fantasy managers can take some risks if they want to rise up the rankings. I don't have a good record in Finals, and will look to set that straight with some smart captaincy and transfer choices in this game.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 10th November.

Transfers

Transfers Used: 3, Transfers Remaining: 0

Transfers Out:

1) Jason Holder (SRH) (8.5 Credits)

2) David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits)

3) Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits)

I'm transferring these players out because SRH has been knocked out of the tournament. Releasing the overseas players makes more sense.

Transfers In:

1) Marcus Stoinis (DC) (8.5 Credits)

2) Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (10 Credits)

3) Ishan Kishan (MI) (7.5 Credits) (or) Trent Boult (MI) (8.5 Credits)

The first two picks are self-explanatory, with Stoinis' promotion to the top making him an incredibly valuable option. Bumrah has also delivered in all the crunch games this season, and he's a must-have.

The third slot is the one where there are many options to consider. Boult, if fit, is a good option, and so is Ishan Kishan, who is in terrific form. Quinton De Kock is another option to select, although his and Rohit's record in the playoffs hasn't been great.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 50- MI vs DC:

Jasprit Bumrah (Playing), Kagiso Rabada (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Shikhar Dhawan (Playing), Suryakumar Yadav (Playing), Shreyas Iyer (Playing), Anrich Nortje (Playing), Ishan Kishan/ Trent Boult (Playing), Wriddhiman Saha, Marcus Stoinis (Playing), and T Natarajan.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Marcus Stoinis, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, or Kagiso Rabada.

I am considering only a handful of players as my top captaincy choices for this match. Marcus Stoinis is sure to be my captain or vice-captain owing to his all-round abilities. Jasprit Bumrah is also a proven big-match player who can rake in the points.

Suryakumar Yadav and Kagiso Rabada are easily the most important players in their respective departments for their teams, and will be raring to go in this crunch game.

Players who will feature in Matchday 50- MI vs DC (8):

1) Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits)

2) Shikhar Dhawan (DC) (10 Credits)

3) Marcus Stoinis (DC) (8.5 Credits)

4) Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (10 Credits)

5) Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (9 Credits)

6) Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits)

7) Anrich Nortje (DC) (8.5 Credits)

8) Ishan Kishan (MI) (7.5 Credits) (or) Trent Boult (MI) (8.5 Credits)

Other players (3):

1) Wriddhiman Saha (SRH) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: NA

2) Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: NA

3) T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: NA